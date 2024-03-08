Ranken Technical College Expands in Perryville, Boosting Southeast Missouri's Workforce

In June 2023, Ranken Technical College, a cornerstone in Midwest technical education, inaugurated a new facility in Perryville, Missouri, marking a significant expansion aimed at addressing the skilled labor shortage in Southeast Missouri. Ranken President Don Pohl emphasized the college's commitment to connecting local students with high-demand trade jobs, underscoring the initiative's potential to kickstart prosperous careers in various industries.

Advertisment

Addressing the Skills Gap

The newly opened 25,000 square foot facility at Ranken Southeast offers state-of-the-art training programs in critical areas such as Diesel Technology, Welding, HVACR, Industrial Engineering, and Information Technology. This expansion comes as a response to the urgent need for skilled technicians in the region, with Ranken actively partnering with local industries to tailor programs that directly meet the workforce demands of employers. The college's proactive approach includes offering paid internships and customized training programs that ensure students are ready to hit the ground running upon graduation.

Building Opportunities for Students

Advertisment

Ranken's efforts extend beyond the classroom, with strong partnerships in the local community, including with TG Missouri, an automotive manufacturing leader that has collaborated with the college since 2017. These partnerships are crucial for providing real-world experience to students and ensuring their skills are aligned with industry needs. Furthermore, Ranken is set to launch evening programs starting August 2024 to accommodate students requiring flexible schedules, thus broadening access to technical education. In a bid to attract more young people into the trades, Ranken is also offering scholarships to high school graduates enrolling in full-time degree programs for the 2024-25 academic year.

Connecting Community and Industry

The upcoming Discover Ranken Day event on Saturday, March 16, is a showcase of how Ranken Technical College is revitalizing the trades in Southeast Missouri. This event will allow the community to witness firsthand the cutting-edge training facilities, meet instructors, and explore the various pathways to a successful career in the trades. It's a concerted effort to bridge the gap between education and industry needs, ensuring a steady pipeline of skilled workers ready to contribute to the region's economic growth.

Ranken Technical College's expansion in Perryville is more than just a new facility; it's a beacon of hope for students seeking rewarding careers and industries in dire need of skilled labor. As the college continues to forge strong partnerships and innovate its offerings, the future of Southeast Missouri's workforce looks brighter than ever.