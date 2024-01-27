Rajasthan School Principal Suspended for Attending Republic Day Function Intoxicated

On Republic Day, a day signifying the spirit of unity, discipline and patriotism in India, an incident in Rajasthan's Nagaur district unfolded that stands as a stark aberration. Arvind Kumar, the principal of a government higher secondary school in Parbatsar, reportedly attended the Republic Day function in a state of intoxication. This action, considered highly unprofessional and inappropriate, especially for an individual in a position of responsibility like a school principal, has led to Kumar's suspension.

Incident at a Block-Level Event

The incident took place at a block-level event during the Republic Day celebrations. As the nation was commemorating its 75th Republic Day, the event was supposed to be a solemn occasion, reflecting the gravity and importance of the day. However, Arvind Kumar's alleged behaviour stood in stark contrast to the decorum and seriousness of the event.

Immediate Suspension and Inquiry

Following the incident, District Collector Ashish Modi took immediate action. He issued an order for Kumar's suspension from duty. The principal will be posted at the Joint Director (school education) office in Bharatpur during his suspension period. Furthermore, a departmental inquiry against Kumar has been ordered to investigate the incident thoroughly.

Upholding the Decorum of National Celebrations

This step taken by the district administration is not merely a punitive measure but also a symbolic gesture. It sends out a clear message about the zero-tolerance policy against any actions that can undermine the decorum and respect associated with national celebrations. The suspension also serves as a reminder of the high standards of professionalism and conduct expected from individuals in positions of responsibility, especially educators who are considered role models for the younger generation.