Rabbi Mordechai Breuer’s ‘Aspects Theory’: A Novel Interpretation of Torah Contradictions

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
Rabbi Mordechai Breuer's 'Aspects Theory': A Novel Interpretation of Torah Contradictions

A novel theory, the ‘Aspects Theory,’ put forth by the respected authority on the Hebrew Bible, Rabbi Mordechai Breuer, who is also a descendant of neo-Orthodoxy founder Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch, has rekindled the discourse about the divine origin of the Torah, in light of modern biblical scholarship. The theory offers an ingenious solution to the perceived contradictions found within the sacred Torah text, arguing that these are not errors but are deliberate, intended to represent a multivocal communication from God, thereby expressing a complex array of divine messages.

‘Aspects Theory’ – A New Lens to View the Torah

The ‘Aspects Theory’ suggests that the perceived contradictions are an inherent feature of the Torah, deliberately incorporated to highlight the Divine complexity. It allows one to uphold faith in the Divine origin of the Torah, while simultaneously acknowledging the validity of the Documentary Hypothesis. The latter, a widely accepted scholarly concept, posits that the Torah is not a single divine monologue, but rather a compilation of works by various human authors across different periods.

Application of the ‘Aspects Theory’

In 2023, Rabbi David Harbater’s study ‘In the Beginnings,’ applied Aspects Theory to the Book of Genesis. The study underscored the value of exploring the multiple messages hidden within the genealogies and the perceived contradictions in the biblical text. Harbater’s ‘Big Tent’ approach broadens the tent of understanding, welcoming both supporters of the Documentary Hypothesis and proponents of Aspects Theory. This approach, thus, enhances the accessibility and comprehension of the text.

A Harmonious Co-Existence of Theories

As a rabbi and a student of history, I find both the Documentary Hypothesis and Aspects Theory compelling. Acknowledging the contradictions as divine communications can enrich our understanding of the Torah, without dismissing modern scholarship. It is not about choosing one theory over the other, but about understanding that they can coexist harmoniously, each offering a unique perspective into the divine complexity of the Torah, and thereby enriching our faith and comprehension of the sacred text.

Education
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

