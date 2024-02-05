Quantifying Racism: Controversy and Unintended Humor in Academic Debate

In a recent academic debate, Dr. Wilfred Reilly, a political science professor at Kentucky State University, challenged the methodologies of intersectionality studies. His critique, published in the National Review, argued that true instances of racism or sexism are rare and can only be considered valid under specific conditions. Reilly contended that only when identical individuals, differing solely in race or sex, receive different treatment after considering all other factors, can we speak of authentic racism or sexism.

Unadjusted Comparisons Ignite Controversy

Reilly's central criticism was directed towards studies presenting unadjusted comparisons which claim to find significant effects of race or sex. These studies, according to him, do not account for other influencing factors and thus risk misrepresenting the reality of racism and sexism.

In the wake of Reilly's critique, Kareem Carr, a Harvard Ph.D. student, responded. Carr countered that controlling variables like education and work history do not negate the existence of sexism and racism. Rather, he believes these factors are intertwined with, and often symptomatic of, the systemic roots of these issues.

Call for Defining and Quantifying Racism

The debate took a new turn when Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute questioned Carr's position. He asked for a scientific definition and quantification of racism, thus adding another layer to the conversation.

Colin Wright, an evolutionary biologist, entered the discussion with a humorous suggestion. He proposed a fictitious 'Kendi scale' to measure racism. The reference was to Ibram Kendi, a controversial figure at the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University. Known for his assertive position on fighting racism through what he labels 'antiracist discrimination,' Kendi's work has been both applauded and criticized.

Misunderstood Humor in the Debate

Wright's jest, however, was taken seriously by Kendi, who misunderstood the humor and later responded to it. This incident added a touch of humor to an otherwise serious debate, demonstrating the intricate dynamics of discussing sensitive topics like racism in the academic world.