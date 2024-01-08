en English
Qatar’s ‘Spring of Quran Students’ Program Concludes with Success

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:19 am EST
The ‘Spring of Quran Students’ program, a unique initiative by the Department of Religious Call and Guidance at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Doha, Qatar, has successfully concluded. This enriching program, aimed at enhancing the educational and cultural aspects of Quran learning, was a part of a broader effort to attract new learners and honor outstanding students across the country’s Holy Quran centers.

Sparking Interest and Nurturing Talent

The program saw an enthusiastic participation of 150 students from 12 different Holy Quran learning institutions. The event was meticulously planned to include a diverse array of activities, such as matches, movement activities, and cultural competitions. These activities were thoughtfully designed to stimulate interest in Quran learning, improve motivation, and reward achievement.

Honoring Excellence

As a token of appreciation and encouragement, 32 exceptional students were honored with valuable gifts at the conclusion of the program. This recognition was not merely for their academic prowess but also for embodying the virtues and values propagated by the Holy Quran. These students, selected from preparatory and secondary levels, had shown distinction in their respective Quran centers.

Positive Impact and Future Prospects

Spanning a period of two weeks, the program was divided between six centers each week, involving institutions from various areas of Doha. The initiative received overwhelming positive feedback, particularly for its role in fostering motivation, enhancing creativity, and instilling tolerant Islamic values among students. It also successfully achieved its objective of increasing student engagement and commitment to the teachings of the Holy Quran throughout the year.

Education Qatar
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

