Education

Qatar’s Ministry of Education Launches ‘Maarif’ App to Streamline Educational Services

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:47 am EST
Qatar’s Ministry of Education Launches ‘Maarif’ App to Streamline Educational Services

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) in Doha, Qatar, has made a significant leap towards the future of education with the launch of a new mobile application named ‘Maarif’. The application serves as a digital platform that provides 15 services to students, parents, and schools, thereby enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of educational services.

Revolutionising Education with Digital Tools

‘Maarif’ is not just another mobile application; it’s a vision brought to life. It encapsulates MoEHE’s commitment to digital progression and its mission to provide innovative services that cater to the ever-evolving needs of a modern society. The launch of this app comes at a time when the MoEHE is making substantial strides in its automation efforts. It’s a testament to the ministry’s belief in the power of digital transformation and the potential it holds to revolutionize education.

Offering a Plethora of Services

The services offered by the ‘Maarif’ app are diverse and comprehensive. They include certificate issuance, exam results, various e-registrations for government and adult education, textbook and transportation fees, and school certificate equivalency, among others. The application is designed to be user-friendly, with features such as smart search and notifications aimed at improving communication between the ministry and the public.

The Journey Ahead

At present, the app includes 15 integrated digital services. However, this is just the beginning. Plans are underway to expand the application and include more services over time, making it an even more robust tool in the realm of education. The ‘Maarif’ app is available for mobile devices through Apple, Google, and Huawei stores. This cross-platform availability is expected to attract users who prefer mobile access over computers. The registration process for services like the Adult Education Students (Parallel Track) combines online application with in-person documentation submission, providing a blend of digital and traditional methods.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

