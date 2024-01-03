en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Qatar’s Generative AI Community Thrives as QCRI’s Hackathon Exceeds Expectations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
Qatar’s Generative AI Community Thrives as QCRI’s Hackathon Exceeds Expectations

Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) recently played host to a successful Generative AI Hackathon in Doha, Qatar. The event saw the gathering of 20 teams, a diverse mix of developers, data scientists, and AI enthusiasts from across the nation, who dived into hands-on activities aimed at pushing the boundaries of generative AI applications.

Nurturing a Vibrant Generative AI Community

The hackathon, spread over two days, served as a fertile ground for participants to build AI models, manipulate existing ones, and bring about innovation in the field. More than just a competition, the event facilitated invaluable learning, networking, and collaboration opportunities among attendees. This went a long way in strengthening Qatar’s generative AI community, a testament to the nation’s commitment to fostering talent and innovation in the field of computer science.

QCRI’s Commitment to Fostering Talent

Dr. Sanjay Chawla, QCRI’s Chief Scientist, expressed delight at the outcome of the event, noting that it exceeded expectations. His words underscore QCRI’s dedication to nurturing a knowledge hub for computer science talent in Qatar. The institute’s focus spans a wide range of applied computing research, including Arabic language technologies, social computing, data analytics, and cybersecurity. Their work aims to address national priorities and make a tangible impact on everyday life.

Support from Major Sponsors

The event was graciously supported by a host of sponsors. These included global powerhouses such as Shell, Microsoft, and Google, along with Mannai Corporation, LogRythm, UNICEF, and Talabat. Their support not only underscores the importance of generative AI in today’s tech-driven world but also highlights the crucial role such events play in fostering innovation and knowledge sharing.

0
Education Qatar
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Empowering the Future: Capacity Development Training for Youths in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

USD 234 Board Member James Wood Resigns, Leaving a Vacancy

By Justice Nwafor

Andhra Pradesh Government to Integrate Paid Internships into Curriculum; Launches Career Guidance Toolkit

By Dil Bar Irshad

Higher Education Department Urges Matric Class to Apply for NSFAS Amidst Financial Controversy

By Israel Ojoko

Mariam Albatool School's €1.6M Debt Written Off by Maltese Governmen ...
@Education · 8 mins
Mariam Albatool School's €1.6M Debt Written Off by Maltese Governmen ...
heart comment 0
IIT Mandi and HPKVN Launch Free Vocational Training Programs

By Dil Bar Irshad

IIT Mandi and HPKVN Launch Free Vocational Training Programs
Guyana Golf Association Celebrates Exceptional 2023, Sets Sight on Ambitious 2024

By Salman Khan

Guyana Golf Association Celebrates Exceptional 2023, Sets Sight on Ambitious 2024
Cebu Technological University Faces Sexual Harassment Scandal

By BNN Correspondents

Cebu Technological University Faces Sexual Harassment Scandal
Qatar University’s ‘Rattil Project’: A Unique Blend of Creativity and Spirituality

By BNN Correspondents

Qatar University's 'Rattil Project': A Unique Blend of Creativity and Spirituality
Latest Headlines
World News
Madhya Pradesh Minister Reaffirms Government's Commitment to Effectively Implement Schemes
10 seconds
Madhya Pradesh Minister Reaffirms Government's Commitment to Effectively Implement Schemes
Buffalo's Water Fluoride Deficiency Sparks Dental Health Concerns
10 seconds
Buffalo's Water Fluoride Deficiency Sparks Dental Health Concerns
Mater Dei Overcomes Challenge to Secure Victory in Trinity League Opener
28 seconds
Mater Dei Overcomes Challenge to Secure Victory in Trinity League Opener
'Son-Kul' Team Triumphs in Kok-Boru Regional Tournament, Eyes National Victory
31 seconds
'Son-Kul' Team Triumphs in Kok-Boru Regional Tournament, Eyes National Victory
Taylor Ridge Rockridge Triumphs Over Port Byron Riverdale in High School Basketball Faceoff
37 seconds
Taylor Ridge Rockridge Triumphs Over Port Byron Riverdale in High School Basketball Faceoff
Monmouth-Roseville High School Clinches Victory in Illinois Boys Basketball
46 seconds
Monmouth-Roseville High School Clinches Victory in Illinois Boys Basketball
Chess, a Handshake, and Geopolitical Tensions: Duda's Refusal Sparks Debate
2 mins
Chess, a Handshake, and Geopolitical Tensions: Duda's Refusal Sparks Debate
Construction Worker Survives Nail Gun Accident After Complex Surgery
4 mins
Construction Worker Survives Nail Gun Accident After Complex Surgery
NGO Provides Critical Healthcare to Vulnerable Individuals in Pegi Resettlement Estate
4 mins
NGO Provides Critical Healthcare to Vulnerable Individuals in Pegi Resettlement Estate
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app