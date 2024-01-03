Qatar’s Generative AI Community Thrives as QCRI’s Hackathon Exceeds Expectations

Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) recently played host to a successful Generative AI Hackathon in Doha, Qatar. The event saw the gathering of 20 teams, a diverse mix of developers, data scientists, and AI enthusiasts from across the nation, who dived into hands-on activities aimed at pushing the boundaries of generative AI applications.

Nurturing a Vibrant Generative AI Community

The hackathon, spread over two days, served as a fertile ground for participants to build AI models, manipulate existing ones, and bring about innovation in the field. More than just a competition, the event facilitated invaluable learning, networking, and collaboration opportunities among attendees. This went a long way in strengthening Qatar’s generative AI community, a testament to the nation’s commitment to fostering talent and innovation in the field of computer science.

QCRI’s Commitment to Fostering Talent

Dr. Sanjay Chawla, QCRI’s Chief Scientist, expressed delight at the outcome of the event, noting that it exceeded expectations. His words underscore QCRI’s dedication to nurturing a knowledge hub for computer science talent in Qatar. The institute’s focus spans a wide range of applied computing research, including Arabic language technologies, social computing, data analytics, and cybersecurity. Their work aims to address national priorities and make a tangible impact on everyday life.

Support from Major Sponsors

The event was graciously supported by a host of sponsors. These included global powerhouses such as Shell, Microsoft, and Google, along with Mannai Corporation, LogRythm, UNICEF, and Talabat. Their support not only underscores the importance of generative AI in today’s tech-driven world but also highlights the crucial role such events play in fostering innovation and knowledge sharing.