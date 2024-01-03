en English
Education

Qatari Youth Engage in Marine Conservation: An Initiative by the Ministry of Environment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Qatari Youth Engage in Marine Conservation: An Initiative by the Ministry of Environment

On a mission to educate and inspire, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) in Doha, Qatar, held an awareness lecture for members of the Qatari Youth Hostels. The lecture, part of an annual youth support camp, was designed to shed light on the importance of the marine environment and the measures necessary for its preservation.

Marine Biodiversity Under Threat

Jassim Lari, the Head of the Marine Wildlife Department, led the insightful presentation, delving into topics such as marine habitats, ecosystems, and biodiversity. Lari painted a compelling picture of the main threats to the marine environment, including pollution, overexploitation of resources, habitat loss, invasive species, and the impact of climate change on marine biodiversity.

The Role of Youth in Environmental Protection

Emphasizing the pivotal role of the younger generation in safeguarding the Qatari marine environment, Lari urged the youth to realize their potential in maintaining and enhancing biodiversity in the country’s territorial waters and along its beaches. This, he argued, would not only protect marine life but also boost collective awareness in the broader Qatari society.

From Awareness to Action

Lari encouraged the participants to become environmental ambassadors, sharing their newfound knowledge with others in their community. He further underscored the MoECC’s commitment to nurturing a generation that cares for the local environment. The conversation also touched upon sustainable practices, and the importance of scientific research and innovation in protecting Qatar’s rich marine biodiversity.

The lecture forms part of a larger narrative of youth engagement in climate activism worldwide, with young people leveraging digital technology to amplify their voices and foster a sense of purpose. From the preservation of oceans to designing climate adaptation scenarios using geogames, the youth are increasingly becoming the vanguard in the fight against environmental degradation and climate injustice.

Education Qatar
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

