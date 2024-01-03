Qatar University’s ‘Rattil Project’: A Unique Blend of Creativity and Spirituality

In a unique convergence of education, creativity, and spirituality, Qatar University (QU) has launched the ‘Rattil Project,’ an innovative initiative to record the entire Quran with the voices of its own students. This project is a collaboration between the AIN Team for innovative content creation and the Meshkat Club for the Holy Quran at QU.

AIN Team: A Hub for Creative Minds

The AIN Team, which started as a modest podcast, has now evolved into a robust platform fostering diverse creative talents. Guided by President Hassan Yan, the team envisions itself as a catalyst to nurture and magnify voices that could otherwise remain unheard. It’s from this vision, the ‘Rattil Project’ emerged, seamlessly blending content creation with the Quran.

Meshkat Club: Integrating Quranic Studies into Academic Life

Sharing this vision, the Meshkat Club, helmed by President Abdullah Al Subai, strives to integrate Quranic studies into academic life. The club is committed to nurturing a comprehensive Quranic environment within the university. This commitment is evident in their collaboration on the ‘Rattil Project.’

The Rattil Project: Uniting Student Creativity with Spiritual Development

Inspired by Surah Al Muzzammil, the project will follow the narration of Hafs on the authority of Asim with qasr munfasil. It will involve 30 students, each recording 30 sections of the Quran. This massive undertaking will be supported by a dedicated team of validators, supervisors, and sound engineers. The project timeline spans from the mid-academic year break for recruitment through recording phases in Spring and Fall 2024, and concludes with a grand ceremony in Spring 2025.

The Rattil Project signifies a pivotal step in merging student creativity with spiritual development. It aims to contribute to Quranic preservation, and most importantly, student empowerment. Through this project, QU seeks to enhance Quranic culture within the university community and encourages students to master Quranic recitation. In essence, the ‘Rattil Project’ is a testament to the power of faith meeting creativity, a union that promises to leave an indelible mark on the Quranic and academic landscapes.