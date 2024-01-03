en English
Education

Qatar Scientific Club’s Winter Camp: Inspiring Young Minds with Science and Technology

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Qatar Scientific Club’s Winter Camp: Inspiring Young Minds with Science and Technology

The Qatar Scientific Club (QSC), a distinguished institution under the Ministry of Sports and Youth in Doha, Qatar, has unveiled an exceptional series of workshops and programmes in the realm of its science winter camp. This innovative camp, which harmonizes with the globally recognized Hour of Code event, is in full swing during the mid-year school recess and is set to conclude on Thursday.

Enthusiastic Participation and Wide Range of Activities

The camp has attracted an impressive gathering of over 320 students. These young minds are immersing themselves in an array of activities meticulously designed to highlight the significance of programming, technology, mechanics, and engineering. This year’s QSC celebration of the Hour of Code, under the intriguing theme ‘Creativity with AI’, has seen the introduction of six distinct programmes. These have drawn the attention of more than 155 eager participants.

Programming Basics Within Everyone’s Reach

Fatima Al Mohannadi, the Administrative and Financial Director of QSC, has emphasized that the Club’s active participation in this camp serves a vital purpose. It aims to illustrate that the rudiments of programming are within everyone’s grasp. This is a critical step towards democratizing access to this key skill set in the modern world.

‘Promising Innovator’ Segment and Standout Workshops

The camp has also placed a spotlight on the Club’s ‘promising innovator’ section. Two standalone workshops on Scratch and Spike Prime programming have been introduced as part of this segment. These workshops hold a unique promise: to refine the participants’ problem-solving capabilities, foster creative thinking, and instill a durable interest in the fields of science and technology.

In conclusion, the QSC’s science winter camp, with its diverse offerings and the enthusiastic participation it has garnered, underlines the potential of such initiatives in inspiring the young minds of today to be the innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow.

Education Qatar
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

