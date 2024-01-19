Qatar Foundation Leads Celebrations for International Day of Education

Marking an important milestone in the global academic calendar, Qatar Foundation (QF) is gearing up to commemorate the International Day of Education on January 24. In a concerted effort with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, a series of enriching events have been planned to underscore the importance of quality education and student performance in Qatar. The theme 'Education is Everyone's Responsibility' has been chosen to reinforce the collective effort required to elevate educational standards.

Interactive Celebrations at Education City

The main festivities are set to take place at Education City, a hub of knowledge and innovation. An interactive exhibition, designed to engage visitors in an immersive educational experience, will be one of the central attractions. It will be complemented by a range of educational sessions on diverse subjects. In addition, university visits have been planned for secondary school students, providing them with an opportunity to explore various academic programs and potential career paths.

Emphasizing the Role of Education in a Global Context

The event is not restricted to merely celebrating education; it is also an opportunity to discuss and reflect upon its broader implications. Topics such as language preservation, the impact of education in conflict zones, fostering supportive environments for youth, and the role of technology in inclusive education, will be discussed. These discussions aim to highlight the transformative power of education and its ability to address global issues.

Community-wide Participation

Apart from the activities at Education City, QF's Pre-University Education schools and other institutions across Qatar will partake in the event, emphasizing the widespread commitment to education in the nation. Parents have also been invited to join the celebrations by visiting schools, engaging in workshops, and participating in community events. However, prior registration is required for attending these activities, ensuring a smooth and organized experience for all.