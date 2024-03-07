PurpleZA Revolutionizes Teacher Training with Launch of Gamified Platform for Google Certifications

PurpleZA, a leading force in teacher professional development, has unveiled its latest innovation - a gamified platform designed to empower educators with Google certifications and advanced teaching skills.

This new platform, a brainchild of PurpleZA, aims to make learning fun and effective for teachers striving to enhance their pedagogical techniques with the help of technology. As a Digicloud education partner and a distinguished member of the Google for Education Innovator Project, PurpleZA stands out as one of the few African entities with a Google Cloud Specialisation in Education Services.

Empowering Educators through Gamification

PurpleZA's new platform introduces a dynamic and engaging approach to professional development. By incorporating elements of gamification such as confetti, badges, and rewards, it motivates teachers to dive deeper into their training.

Irene Basson, director of PurpleZA, highlights the platform's ability to offer personalized, meaningful, and flexible learning opportunities that cater to teachers' schedules. This innovative method not only makes learning addictive but also enables educators to apply new concepts immediately, enhancing the educational experience for both teachers and students.

Meeting the Demand for Self-Directed Learning

The LaunchPad platform by PurpleZA responds to the increasing demand from teachers seeking self-paced professional development options outside the traditional school subscription model. Lindsay Wesner, co-director of PurpleZA, emphasizes the platform's role in breaking the mold of 'one size fits all' training.

With access to a comprehensive suite of courses, including Google Workspace for Education and Google Classroom training, teachers of various subjects, ages, and skill levels can now enjoy a personalized learning journey, progressing at their own pace without the fear of judgment.

Transformative Outcomes for Educators and Students

The impact of PurpleZA's gamified professional development tools extends beyond individual teacher growth. Schools and educators leveraging these resources report significant improvements in integrating technology into teaching, leading to more confident and skilled educators.

With over 12,500 teachers trained and more than 58,000 learning units completed, PurpleZA's platform is fostering a culture shift in schools towards embracing educational technology. Candice Erasmus from Digicloud Africa commends PurpleZA for its pioneering role in the education sector, emphasizing the synergy between PurpleZA's initiatives and Google's educational solutions.

As PurpleZA continues to innovate and lead the way in teacher professional development, its new gamified platform sets a benchmark for engaging and effective education technology. By equipping teachers with the tools and skills necessary for the digital age, PurpleZA is not only enhancing the quality of education but also inspiring a generation of educators to transform teaching and learning in their classrooms.