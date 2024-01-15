Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program to Launch Statewide Virtual Basic Training

The Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program, a renowned agricultural initiative, is set to launch a statewide virtual basic training in Indiana, with a special focus on Hancock County. This program, which commences on February 6th, is designed to offer individuals a pathway to becoming certified master gardeners.

Weekly County Connection Meetings

The training includes weekly County Connection meetings, hosted every Tuesday evening. These gatherings act as an additional local touchpoint, unfolding 30 minutes before and after the statewide virtual sessions. The Purdue Extension Hancock County office offers participants the flexibility to either attend these meetings in person or join virtually. However, the program maintains a strict policy of mandatory attendance for those who aspire to earn the master gardener status.

Registration and Further Details

Individuals seeking further information or desiring to apply for the program may reach out to the Purdue Extension Hancock County office. Communication can be established via phone, email, or by visiting their official website.

Other Local Events

