en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Punjab School Uniform Policy Altered Temporarily Due to Cold Wave

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Punjab School Uniform Policy Altered Temporarily Due to Cold Wave

As a response to the severe cold wave sweeping across the region, the Punjab government has made a temporary amendment to the school uniform policy. Both public and private school students are permitted to set aside their standard uniforms during January and February, the region’s chilliest months. Given the priority of student safety and comfort, the children can opt for any warm clothing, including sweaters, blazers, coats, jackets, caps, socks, and suitable boots.

Decision Rooted in Student Safety

This significant decision comes from the District Education Authorities, approved by the School Education Department, aiming to shield students from harsh winter conditions. The move reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of its young learners. School authorities have been instructed to uphold these new guidelines diligently.

Preceded by Cold-triggered Health Concerns

The uniform relaxation follows a series of measures taken in response to the escalating cold weather. Among these were the suspension of regular classes for students of grade one and below for one week and exam postponements for grades 1-10. These steps were taken after a tragic incident where 36 children lost their lives to pneumonia, highlighting the dire implications of the severe cold wave.

Additional Measures to Combat the Cold

In addition to the uniform relaxation, the Punjab government has enacted several other measures to protect students. School timings have been altered to begin at 9:30 am, and morning assemblies have been suspended until January’s end to prevent pneumonia’s spread among students.

0
Education Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
6 mins ago
Survivors Exam Prep: Dr. Vijay Naik's Innovative Approach to USMLE Preparation
Renowned educator Dr. Vijay Naik’s Survivors Exam Prep has unrolled a suite of new resources to assist students preparing for the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE). The resources encompass comprehensive courses for the Step 1, Step 2, and Step 3 exams, a bookstore tailored to the needs of USMLE students, and a Quick Reviews
Survivors Exam Prep: Dr. Vijay Naik's Innovative Approach to USMLE Preparation
Peyton Woodyard Emerges as Man of the Year at 2023 All-American Bowl
28 mins ago
Peyton Woodyard Emerges as Man of the Year at 2023 All-American Bowl
Historic Gault Middle School in Tacoma Set Ablaze: 15-year-old Charged
32 mins ago
Historic Gault Middle School in Tacoma Set Ablaze: 15-year-old Charged
Zimbabwe's Struggle for Inclusive Education: A Tale of Missed Opportunities
7 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Struggle for Inclusive Education: A Tale of Missed Opportunities
High School Girls' Basketball: Recent Scores and Stellar Performances
9 mins ago
High School Girls' Basketball: Recent Scores and Stellar Performances
'Chemistry Mashi': Hoichoi's New Original Series to Make Chemistry Engaging
23 mins ago
'Chemistry Mashi': Hoichoi's New Original Series to Make Chemistry Engaging
Latest Headlines
World News
Alex de Minaur: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam Glory
2 mins
Alex de Minaur: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam Glory
Resurgence of Respiratory Illnesses and the Challenge of Vaccine Hesitancy
2 mins
Resurgence of Respiratory Illnesses and the Challenge of Vaccine Hesitancy
Cam Davis Takes a Two-Shot Lead in Sony Open 2024's Opening Round
3 mins
Cam Davis Takes a Two-Shot Lead in Sony Open 2024's Opening Round
High School Basketball: Thrilling Victories and Close Encounters
3 mins
High School Basketball: Thrilling Victories and Close Encounters
Closure of Worcester's Farrier House Surgery: A Blow to Community Healthcare
3 mins
Closure of Worcester's Farrier House Surgery: A Blow to Community Healthcare
Iowa State Wrestlers Turn Real-Life Heroes, Rescue Missing Toddler in California
3 mins
Iowa State Wrestlers Turn Real-Life Heroes, Rescue Missing Toddler in California
Randy Brady Hits Career-High in Record-Breaking Victory for UTC
4 mins
Randy Brady Hits Career-High in Record-Breaking Victory for UTC
Thunder's Record-Breaking Rout of Trail Blazers: A Shift in NBA Western Dynamics?
4 mins
Thunder's Record-Breaking Rout of Trail Blazers: A Shift in NBA Western Dynamics?
John Mearsheimer's Insight Into Russia's Power Dynamics and the Ukraine Situation
4 mins
John Mearsheimer's Insight Into Russia's Power Dynamics and the Ukraine Situation
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app