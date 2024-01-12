Punjab School Uniform Policy Altered Temporarily Due to Cold Wave

As a response to the severe cold wave sweeping across the region, the Punjab government has made a temporary amendment to the school uniform policy. Both public and private school students are permitted to set aside their standard uniforms during January and February, the region’s chilliest months. Given the priority of student safety and comfort, the children can opt for any warm clothing, including sweaters, blazers, coats, jackets, caps, socks, and suitable boots.

Decision Rooted in Student Safety

This significant decision comes from the District Education Authorities, approved by the School Education Department, aiming to shield students from harsh winter conditions. The move reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of its young learners. School authorities have been instructed to uphold these new guidelines diligently.

Preceded by Cold-triggered Health Concerns

The uniform relaxation follows a series of measures taken in response to the escalating cold weather. Among these were the suspension of regular classes for students of grade one and below for one week and exam postponements for grades 1-10. These steps were taken after a tragic incident where 36 children lost their lives to pneumonia, highlighting the dire implications of the severe cold wave.

Additional Measures to Combat the Cold

In addition to the uniform relaxation, the Punjab government has enacted several other measures to protect students. School timings have been altered to begin at 9:30 am, and morning assemblies have been suspended until January’s end to prevent pneumonia’s spread among students.