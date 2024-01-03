en English
Barbados

Protexxa Pioneers AI Training Program for Youth in Barbados

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 am EST
Protexxa Pioneers AI Training Program for Youth in Barbados

In a bold stride towards fostering digital acumen among the youth, Protexxa, the tech training giant, has announced the launch of a comprehensive AI training program in Barbados. The initiative, specifically designed for the younger generation, manifests an unparalleled blend of theoretical understanding, practical exposure, and employment prospects in the rapidly growing AI industry.

Investing in the Future

As part of the Cyber Nations programme, the AI training workshop is a synergic effort in alliance with the Student Revolving Loan Fund. The course, priced at $8,000, spans 2.5 months and offers students an immersive dive into the principles of AI, its appropriate usage, and the tools that power it. In addition, the program includes job placement assistance, solidifying the path to career success for participants.

Empowering the Tech Generation

For the tech industry, the program is a potential boon. It promises to equip students with the requisite skills to navigate the challenges of unemployment, upskilling, and career shifts. Successful candidates are assured of placement opportunities in technical sectors, marking a significant stride in the journey towards economic empowerment. Moreover, the course includes the provision of laptops and the necessary software, ensuring that students have all the tools they need to excel.

Access to Financial Support

The Student Revolving Loan Fund, a financial aid system established under the Student Revolving Loan Fund Act of 1976-20, provides substantial support for this initiative. Offering loans to Barbadians pursuing academic, technical, or vocational studies, the fund is also available to unemployed individuals and those with disabilities through the National Disabilities Unit. Therefore, the program’s reach extends to a diverse audience, fostering inclusivity in tech education.

Applications for the AI training workshop are open until January 21, 2024, with the promise of exciting prizes and facilities for participants. A detailed schedule outlining the program’s dates and venues is expected to be unveiled soon. The initiative marks a significant step in the direction of a tech-savvy future, opening up new horizons for young tech enthusiasts in Barbados.

Barbados Education
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

