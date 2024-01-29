Proposed Amendment to Regulate Real Estate Agents Draws Criticism

The proposed amendment to the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill, brought forth by shadow housing minister Matthew Pennycook, has stirred up a significant amount of controversy in the real estate industry. Specifically targeting agents dealing with leasehold properties or those encumbered by management or service charges, the amendment introduces a new set of regulations that are being viewed as both impractical and potentially costly.

The Underlying Influence

This proposed amendment is not born out of thin air; it finds its roots in a 2019 report authored by Lord Richard Best, a long-standing campaigner for social housing. Best's report suggested the implementation of a complex licensing regime for estate agents and the establishment of a governmental regulator to oversee the industry.

The Proposed Standards

Pennycook's amendment advocates the requirement of at least one A-level for those working as estate agents and a degree for those seeking to manage an agency. In case the amendment passes, existing agents who lack these qualifications would face a binary choice - either obtain the requisite qualifications or exit the profession. While this move is expected to elevate the industry's professional standards, it has also raised concerns about its feasibility and the implications it could have on both agents and their clients.

Criticism and Controversy

The amendment's critics argue that it potentially erects barriers for individuals seeking to enter the real estate industry without formal qualifications. They would be effectively barred from the profession unless they meet the proposed educational standards. Furthermore, the potentially increased costs incurred by agents in meeting these standards could be passed onto their clients, inadvertently affecting a broader demographic. Besides, there is considerable skepticism around the retroactive application of these rules and the possibility of a statutory code of practice, a fit and proper person test, and mandatory membership of a professional body.

In the midst of this debate, the amendment continues to face rigorous scrutiny from MPs, with property industry associations such as Propertymark voicing their support for a properly regulated industry, albeit with a fair amount of skepticism and criticism.