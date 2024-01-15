Propertymark Webinar to Decode New Guidance on Material Information Disclosure

In a bid to keep estate and lettings agents informed and updated with industry regulations, Propertymark is organizing a significant webinar titled ‘Understanding Material Information for Sales and Lettings Agents’. The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, 18th January, from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm. The central aim of this digital event is to provide agents with a comprehensive understanding of the new guidance issued by the National Trading Standards Estate Agency Team (NTSEAT) regarding the disclosure of material information in property listings.

Key Aspects of the Webinar

The guidance issued by NTSEAT has been divided into three parts, each focusing on a distinct aspect of material information. Part A delves into crucial elements such as the council tax band and the property price. Part B shifts the focus to the specifics of the property type and the building materials used. Lastly, Part C provides information about potential risks to a home, such as flooding. The webinar will feature Emma Cooke from NTSEAT as the speaker to clarify the process and address queries.

Anticipated Impact

The webinar aims not only to educate agents on the current changes but also to prepare them for potential shifts in the industry over the year. Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, underlined the importance of this seminar. He emphasized that being well-informed about the changes to material information requirements is vital for agents to stay ahead in the ever-evolving real estate market.

Propertymark’s Continued Effort

The ‘Understanding Material Information for Sales and Lettings Agents’ webinar is one among the two significant webinars hosted by Propertymark this week. These webinars are a part of Propertymark’s continued efforts to keep agents updated with crucial industry information and regulations, including changes to tax reporting, potential stamp duty changes, capital gains tax thresholds, and upcoming changes to letting regulations.