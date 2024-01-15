en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Propertymark Webinar to Decode New Guidance on Material Information Disclosure

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Propertymark Webinar to Decode New Guidance on Material Information Disclosure

In a bid to keep estate and lettings agents informed and updated with industry regulations, Propertymark is organizing a significant webinar titled ‘Understanding Material Information for Sales and Lettings Agents’. The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, 18th January, from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm. The central aim of this digital event is to provide agents with a comprehensive understanding of the new guidance issued by the National Trading Standards Estate Agency Team (NTSEAT) regarding the disclosure of material information in property listings.

Key Aspects of the Webinar

The guidance issued by NTSEAT has been divided into three parts, each focusing on a distinct aspect of material information. Part A delves into crucial elements such as the council tax band and the property price. Part B shifts the focus to the specifics of the property type and the building materials used. Lastly, Part C provides information about potential risks to a home, such as flooding. The webinar will feature Emma Cooke from NTSEAT as the speaker to clarify the process and address queries.

Anticipated Impact

The webinar aims not only to educate agents on the current changes but also to prepare them for potential shifts in the industry over the year. Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, underlined the importance of this seminar. He emphasized that being well-informed about the changes to material information requirements is vital for agents to stay ahead in the ever-evolving real estate market.

Propertymark’s Continued Effort

The ‘Understanding Material Information for Sales and Lettings Agents’ webinar is one among the two significant webinars hosted by Propertymark this week. These webinars are a part of Propertymark’s continued efforts to keep agents updated with crucial industry information and regulations, including changes to tax reporting, potential stamp duty changes, capital gains tax thresholds, and upcoming changes to letting regulations.

0
Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
21 seconds ago
Guyana Fire Service Hosts Kids Fire Safety Camp: A Step Towards a Safer Future
In a bid to curb the surge of fire incidents across Guyana, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has taken an innovative approach. On a recent Saturday, the GFS hosted a Kids Fire Safety Camp at the Lusignan Community Center, nestled on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD). The initiative aimed to arm students with knowledge
Guyana Fire Service Hosts Kids Fire Safety Camp: A Step Towards a Safer Future
Kyrgyzstan's New Educational Milestone: Inauguration of School No. 62
5 mins ago
Kyrgyzstan's New Educational Milestone: Inauguration of School No. 62
UGC Launches Undergraduate Research Internship Aimed at Enhancing Employability
10 mins ago
UGC Launches Undergraduate Research Internship Aimed at Enhancing Employability
Balga Senior High School Students Soar High: First Flight Marks Educational Milestone
34 seconds ago
Balga Senior High School Students Soar High: First Flight Marks Educational Milestone
Kenyan Ministry of Education Eases Uniform Rules: A Relief for Families Amid Economic Crisis
4 mins ago
Kenyan Ministry of Education Eases Uniform Rules: A Relief for Families Amid Economic Crisis
Federal Board Ushers in AI-Powered Assessment Revolution
5 mins ago
Federal Board Ushers in AI-Powered Assessment Revolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
11 seconds
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
12 seconds
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
14 seconds
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
15 seconds
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
28 seconds
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
30 seconds
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
42 seconds
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
1 min
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
4 mins
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app