en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Promoting Literacy Among Underprivileged Children: A Joint Initiative by BFBW and KCTTDI

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
Promoting Literacy Among Underprivileged Children: A Joint Initiative by BFBW and KCTTDI

Books for Better World (BFBW) and Kiwanis Club of Taman Tun Dr Ismail (KCTTDI) have joined forces to spread holiday cheer and promote literacy among underprivileged children. The heartwarming initiative, held at Paradigm Mall Petaling Jaya, saw books and additional gifts, sponsored by Cocolicious, being handed out to young beneficiaries from the Dignity for Children Foundation and Myanmar Refugee Community Learning Centre, among other organizations focusing on literacy and special educational needs.

Spreading Love Through Literacy

This season’s initiative, beyond just providing gifts, sought to foster a love for reading and knowledge. A total of 800 books, a treasure trove of stories and wisdom, will be donated to various organizations, including Home Of Peace Kuala Lumpur and Wonder Village. This gesture of goodwill underscores the commitment of BFBW and KCTTDI to champion literacy as a fundamental tool for empowering children and building a better world.

Youth Leadership and Recognition

As part of KCTTDI’s youth leadership programme, an essay competition was organized, engaging young minds in thoughtful expression. The winners, Sean Puon Chung Vui, Alethea Anjali Choi, and Tishay Thriyhan Tesanggu, were recognized for their outstanding entries and rewarded with shopping vouchers. This gesture not only recognized their hard work but also encouraged their continued participation in educational activities.

Star-studded Encouragement

Adding glamour to the event was Malveen Kaur Gill, the reigning Ms. Face of Humanity Malaysia 2023 and BFBW ambassador. Her presence served to motivate and inspire the children, amplifying the message that with education and determination, they can rise above their circumstances and reach for the stars.

More than Just Gifts

Beyond the book donations and recognition, the event provided a festive atmosphere with a choir performance by the children, a gift exchange activity, and a spread of meals and coconut beverages courtesy of KCTTDI and Cocolicious. The joyous occasion served as a reminder that the holiday season is about more than just receiving – it’s about sharing, caring, and promoting positive change in the lives of others.

0
Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PM Albanese's Strategic Plan: Alleviate Cost of Living and Mitigate Inflation

By Geeta Pillai

Eastlawn Elementary School Principal Faces Charges for Alleged Sex Offense

By BNN Correspondents

Governor DeSantis Proposes National Standard for Civics Education

By Rizwan Shah

Above the Clouds: Making Dance and Arts Accessible for All

By Nimrah Khatoon

Valencia College's Robotics Program: A Powerhouse for Semiconductor In ...
@Education · 5 mins
Valencia College's Robotics Program: A Powerhouse for Semiconductor In ...
heart comment 0
School Children Enhance Waitekohekohe Park with Informative Fauna Panels

By Mazhar Abbas

School Children Enhance Waitekohekohe Park with Informative Fauna Panels
Superior Wildlife Monitoring Team Calls for Community Involvement in Local Conservation Efforts

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Superior Wildlife Monitoring Team Calls for Community Involvement in Local Conservation Efforts
Alabama School Counselor Honored for Reducing Achievement Gap

By BNN Correspondents

Alabama School Counselor Honored for Reducing Achievement Gap
Malaysia to Conduct Public Exams as Scheduled Despite Monsoon Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia to Conduct Public Exams as Scheduled Despite Monsoon Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
James Reimer: A Journey from the Sharks to the Red Wings
30 seconds
James Reimer: A Journey from the Sharks to the Red Wings
Europe Wastes Billions on Unused Antiviral Drugs Amid Restrictive Prescription Rules
3 mins
Europe Wastes Billions on Unused Antiviral Drugs Amid Restrictive Prescription Rules
Suffolk County Legislature Prioritizes Wastewater Treatment Expansion
3 mins
Suffolk County Legislature Prioritizes Wastewater Treatment Expansion
Amirbek Juraboev Leaves Kedah, Sets Focus on Asian Cup
3 mins
Amirbek Juraboev Leaves Kedah, Sets Focus on Asian Cup
Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections
4 mins
Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections
CTE Diagnosis in MMA Fighter: A Wake-Up Call for Combat Sports
4 mins
CTE Diagnosis in MMA Fighter: A Wake-Up Call for Combat Sports
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
4 mins
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
4 mins
Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
Top 15 Breakout Players of the Arizona High School Boys' Basketball Season
4 mins
Top 15 Breakout Players of the Arizona High School Boys' Basketball Season
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
54 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app