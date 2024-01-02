Promoting Literacy Among Underprivileged Children: A Joint Initiative by BFBW and KCTTDI

Books for Better World (BFBW) and Kiwanis Club of Taman Tun Dr Ismail (KCTTDI) have joined forces to spread holiday cheer and promote literacy among underprivileged children. The heartwarming initiative, held at Paradigm Mall Petaling Jaya, saw books and additional gifts, sponsored by Cocolicious, being handed out to young beneficiaries from the Dignity for Children Foundation and Myanmar Refugee Community Learning Centre, among other organizations focusing on literacy and special educational needs.

Spreading Love Through Literacy

This season’s initiative, beyond just providing gifts, sought to foster a love for reading and knowledge. A total of 800 books, a treasure trove of stories and wisdom, will be donated to various organizations, including Home Of Peace Kuala Lumpur and Wonder Village. This gesture of goodwill underscores the commitment of BFBW and KCTTDI to champion literacy as a fundamental tool for empowering children and building a better world.

Youth Leadership and Recognition

As part of KCTTDI’s youth leadership programme, an essay competition was organized, engaging young minds in thoughtful expression. The winners, Sean Puon Chung Vui, Alethea Anjali Choi, and Tishay Thriyhan Tesanggu, were recognized for their outstanding entries and rewarded with shopping vouchers. This gesture not only recognized their hard work but also encouraged their continued participation in educational activities.

Star-studded Encouragement

Adding glamour to the event was Malveen Kaur Gill, the reigning Ms. Face of Humanity Malaysia 2023 and BFBW ambassador. Her presence served to motivate and inspire the children, amplifying the message that with education and determination, they can rise above their circumstances and reach for the stars.

More than Just Gifts

Beyond the book donations and recognition, the event provided a festive atmosphere with a choir performance by the children, a gift exchange activity, and a spread of meals and coconut beverages courtesy of KCTTDI and Cocolicious. The joyous occasion served as a reminder that the holiday season is about more than just receiving – it’s about sharing, caring, and promoting positive change in the lives of others.