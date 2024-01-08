en English
Disaster

Promising Student’s Life Cut Short by Tragic Landslide in Markham District

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
In a devastating turn of events, a late December landslide in Umbaku and Matap communities, located in the Markham district’s Wantoat LLG, led to the tragic loss of four lives, including a bright young student named Wingkeo. Being the beacon of hope for his mother and his community, his untimely demise has left a deep void.

Wingkeo: The Beacon of Hope

Wingkeo, known for his humility and dedication, was a promising student who had recently completed Grade 11 at Markham Valley Secondary. He was a diligent student, concentrating on subjects such as Biology, Chemistry, and Maths B. He was expected to commence Grade 12 this year, and his family had great hopes for his future. Wingkeo, through his hard work and dedication, was expected to become a significant figure in his community.

The Heartrending Incident

On that fateful day, Wingkeo, ignoring his mother’s pleas, went to the landslide site to rescue his garden tools. The following day, his lifeless body was discovered, leaving his family, especially his mother, Mrs. Wingkeo Wegamu, a widow, in immeasurable grief. Mrs. Wegamu, who had nurtured dreams of her son’s success, now mourns his untimely loss. In her despair, she has been fasting since the incident.

Mourning and Aid

The incident has shaken the community, who mourn Wingkeo and the other victims of the disaster. The Morobe Provincial Disaster office provided relief aid and assessed the landslide site, but the pain of the loss remains embedded deep within the community’s heart.

Disaster Education Papua New Guinea
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

