Promising Student’s Life Cut Short by Tragic Landslide in Markham District

In a devastating turn of events, a late December landslide in Umbaku and Matap communities, located in the Markham district’s Wantoat LLG, led to the tragic loss of four lives, including a bright young student named Wingkeo. Being the beacon of hope for his mother and his community, his untimely demise has left a deep void.

Wingkeo: The Beacon of Hope

Wingkeo, known for his humility and dedication, was a promising student who had recently completed Grade 11 at Markham Valley Secondary. He was a diligent student, concentrating on subjects such as Biology, Chemistry, and Maths B. He was expected to commence Grade 12 this year, and his family had great hopes for his future. Wingkeo, through his hard work and dedication, was expected to become a significant figure in his community.

The Heartrending Incident

On that fateful day, Wingkeo, ignoring his mother’s pleas, went to the landslide site to rescue his garden tools. The following day, his lifeless body was discovered, leaving his family, especially his mother, Mrs. Wingkeo Wegamu, a widow, in immeasurable grief. Mrs. Wegamu, who had nurtured dreams of her son’s success, now mourns his untimely loss. In her despair, she has been fasting since the incident.

Mourning and Aid

The incident has shaken the community, who mourn Wingkeo and the other victims of the disaster. The Morobe Provincial Disaster office provided relief aid and assessed the landslide site, but the pain of the loss remains embedded deep within the community’s heart.