Project Search: Empowering Young Adults with Disabilities to Succeed in Their Careers

Justice Routon, a young adult with disabilities, has triumphantly navigated the challenges of self-advocacy and career development. His journey is a testament to the transformative power of Project Search, a program dedicated to integrating individuals with disabilities into the workforce.

Advertisment

A Steady Path to Success

Routon's path was not without obstacles. He grappled with advocating for himself and managing processing difficulties. However, Project Search equipped him with essential skills and a clearer vision of his aspirations.

Now enrolled at Leeward Community College in Pearl City, Routon harbors dreams of attending college and possibly pursuing a career in counseling or animation. His current role at the pediatrics center of Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center, the sole host business for Project Search in the area, involves maintaining cleanliness for patients and medical staff.

Advertisment

A Collaborative Effort

The success of Routon and the program has not gone unnoticed. Andrew Giles, the COO of the medical center, expressed pride in their efforts to provide opportunities for students with disabilities to earn a livable wage and become integral members of their community.

Reggie Dela Cruz, an instructor for Project Search, advocates for more schools and businesses to participate in the program. He emphasizes the importance of enabling students to become contributors to society rather than being reliant on state-funded programs.

Advertisment

A Call for Inclusive Opportunities

Dela Cruz underscores the necessity of the business sector's involvement in creating more career opportunities for these students. As Routon's story illustrates, with the right support and opportunities, individuals with disabilities can flourish in their chosen careers.

Justice Routon's journey serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for other young adults with disabilities. His experiences echo the sentiments of many who have benefited from Project Search, reinforcing the program's mission to empower individuals with disabilities to lead fulfilling, independent lives. As more businesses and schools join this noble endeavor, more success stories like Routon's will undoubtedly unfold.