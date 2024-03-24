Prof. Thomas Brima Rick Yormah Elected WAEC Chairman at 72nd Annual Meeting

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has witnessed a significant leadership transition with the election of Prof. Thomas Brima Rick Yormah as its 21st Chairman during the Council's 72nd Annual Meeting. This pivotal event, hosted in the Republic of Sierra Leone, saw Prof. Yormah succeeding Prof. Ato Essuman of Ghana, marking a new era in WAEC's quest for educational excellence across West Africa.

Advertisment

Leadership for Educational Excellence

Prof. Yormah's election was a highlight of the week-long council meeting, attended by educational leaders from WAEC member countries. His Excellency, Retired Brigadier (Dr.) Julius Maada Bio, represented by Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, opened the meeting with a keynote address, praising WAEC's seven-decade contribution to education in West Africa. The Council's role in fostering educational reforms and maintaining standards was celebrated, alongside a call to combat examination malpractices.

Awards and Distinctions

Advertisment

The ceremony was also a moment to honor excellence among students in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for 2023. Three Ghanaian students were awarded the WAEC International Excellence Award for their stellar performances, with Master Amo-Kodieh Leonard Kofi receiving the Augustus Bandele Oyediran Award for being the Best Candidate in West Africa. Additionally, two candidates from Sierra Leone received National Distinction and Merit Awards, spotlighting the academic talents within the region.

Looking Ahead

The Council meeting concluded with the anticipation of future educational initiatives and the 73rd meeting scheduled to be hosted by Liberia in March 2025. Prof. Yormah's leadership is expected to steer WAEC towards greater achievements in education standards and collaborative efforts among its member countries. As the Council welcomes Prof. Yatta Kanu as the new Vice Chairman, the focus remains on enhancing the educational landscape of West Africa.

This leadership change and the recognition of academic excellence underscore WAEC's ongoing commitment to education and its impact on the development of the sub-region. As Prof. Yormah embarks on his tenure, the educational community watches with keen interest, hopeful for innovative approaches to challenges and a continued dedication to excellence in education.