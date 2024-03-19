Prof Ozumba Champions Made in Nigeria Products, Urges FG Patronage to Boost Economy

At the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, during a poignant pre-valedictory address marking his journey towards retirement and his 70th birthday celebration, former Vice Chancellor Professor Benjamin Chukwuma Ozumba made a compelling case for the support and patronage of made in Nigeria products. Highlighting the potential economic upliftment, Prof Ozumba's comments come at a crucial time for the nation's economic development.

Boosting Local Economy and Innovation

Prof Ozumba shed light on the University of Nigeria, Nsukka's pioneering efforts in establishing a science park, lamenting its underutilization due to insufficient government and individual patronage. Despite these challenges, he proudly announced the park's capacity to fulfill significant national needs, such as producing tractors for agriculture and laptops for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), thus underscoring the untapped potential of local innovation.

Addressing Challenges and Looking Forward

Amidst concerns over the economic implications of salary disputes with the Association of Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Ozumba encouraged a shift in focus towards research and development. He outlined his post-retirement plans to contribute to healthcare development in Niger, aiming to provide free medical treatments and revitalize primary healthcare centers with the support of the diaspora and local doctors.

The Role of Government and the Private Sector

Prof Ozumba's call to action emphasizes the critical role of government patronage in realizing the potential of local innovations and products. His experiences and plans reflect a broader narrative on the importance of fostering a supportive ecosystem for local content and SMEs, as discussed in related expert analyses on the panacea to inflation and foreign exchange pressure through SMEs and local content.

As Prof Ozumba steps into a new chapter, his advocacy for made in Nigeria products and innovation leaves a lasting legacy, offering a blueprint for economic revitalization that hinges on government support, private sector engagement, and the harnessing of local talent and resources.