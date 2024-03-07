Prof Ngeyi Kanyongolo Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female Vice Chancellor of Catholic University of Malawi

Breaking new ground in academic leadership, Prof Ngeyi Kanyongolo has been inaugurated as the first female Vice Chancellor of the Catholic University of Malawi, marking a significant milestone in the university's history. The ceremony, presided over by Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa, Chairperson of the University Council, took place at the university's chapel in Nguludi, Chiradzulu. Prof Kanyongolo's appointment not only underscores the importance of gender diversity in leadership roles but also signals a new era of academic excellence and growth for the institution.

Trailblazing Leadership

During her inaugural speech, Prof Kanyongolo emphasized the transformative power of education, echoing Nelson Mandela's belief in education as a pivotal force for global change. With a vision to elevate the Catholic University of Malawi to unparalleled heights of academic achievement, she outlined a strategic plan aiming for the institution to become the preferred choice for students within Malawi and beyond. The introduction of law studies, as Prof Kanyongolo highlighted, marks a significant step towards establishing the university as a center of excellence, further enhancing its reputation and educational offerings.

Engagement and Expansion

Understanding the importance of community and stakeholder engagement, Prof Kanyongolo announced plans to immerse herself in the university's culture and operations. Initiatives such as the 'Talk To Your Vice Chancellor' suggestion box invite open communication with students, fostering an inclusive environment conducive to innovative ideas and feedback. This approach, coupled with a commendable increase in student enrollment and program diversification since the university's inception, underscores the institution's dynamic growth and the new Vice Chancellor's commitment to inclusive leadership.

Support and Solidarity

Prof Kanyongolo's vast experience in both academic and corporate sectors, including key positions such as Vice Chairperson of the Malawi Law Society and Board Chairperson of notable organizations like Standard Bank and Airtel Malawi, positions her as an exemplary leader for the Catholic University of Malawi. Archbishop Msusa's assurance of continued support from the Episcopal Conference of Malawi further solidifies the collaborative effort towards achieving excellence in education, in alignment with the church and the university's mission. Prof Kanyongolo's groundbreaking appointment not only celebrates female leadership but also heralds a promising future for the Catholic University of Malawi.