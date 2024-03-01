Princeton University and Local Officials Commit to $50 Million Community Support Plan

During their annual meeting on February 26, Princeton University President Christopher L. Eisgruber and municipal officials of Princeton, including Mayor Mark Freda, solidified their commitment to enhancing college access, socioeconomic diversity, sustainability, and mass transit. This collaboration marks the 11th year of productive discussions, aiming to address shared concerns and interests effectively.

Advertisment

Building Bridges: Town-Gown Relations Strengthen

Both parties celebrated the announcement of a $50 million contribution plan from the University to the municipality and local organizations over the next five years. This plan includes $28.2 million in unrestricted cash contributions and $11.3 million dedicated to specific municipal projects and programs, illustrating the University's role as a pivotal community member and its largest taxpayer, with contributions totaling $7.7 million in property and sewer taxes in 2023.

Community and University: A Mutual Commitment

Advertisment

These discussions have led to the establishment of several community-oriented programs, including support for Princeton Public Schools with more than $14.6 million over five years and the introduction of an electric-vehicle TigerTransit shuttle system. The "Pay with Points" program, which saw students spending nearly $400,000 at local businesses in 2023, further highlights the interconnectedness of the University and the town’s economy and social fabric.

Looking Ahead: Future Collaborations

Opportunities for future collaborations were a key topic of discussion, with ideas ranging from retaining young alumni in the community to enhancing local mental health support, reflecting a shared concern highlighted in a recent Princetonian article on the mental health crisis at Princeton University. The article calls for increased community involvement in addressing mental health issues, underscoring the importance of these ongoing discussions between the University and the town.

The meeting concluded on a note of gratitude for the enduring partnership, which has fostered a vibrant, inclusive community. With plans for continued support and collaboration, such as the upcoming Princeton PorchFest, both Eisgruber and the municipal officials expressed optimism for the future of the town-gown relationship.