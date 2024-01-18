en English
Education

Prince Edward Island Government Urged to Address Child Care Space Shortage

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Prince Edward Island Government Urged to Address Child Care Space Shortage

In the face of a growing need for child care spaces in Prince Edward Island, Chances Family Centre, a non-profit that operates early learning programs, is urging the government to assess its buildings for potential child care spaces. This call to action was made during a legislative committee by Nathalie Nadeau, Chances’ executive director, who emphasized the increasing need for child care facilities due to the surge in families relocating to the province. Notably, Cornwall and Stratford have been identified as areas experiencing high demand.

Addressing the Childcare Crisis

In a comprehensive report, Chances outlined seven key actions for the government to undertake in order to improve child care access. Topmost on this list is the conversion of under-utilized school spaces into child care facilities. Also, it has recommended a reevaluation of the Early Years Centers (EYC) funding formula to ensure it sufficiently covers operational costs. Additionally, Chances is advocating for provincial funding for before- and after-school programs, which are essential for working parents.

Online Training for Rural Childcare Workers

Understanding the unique challenges experienced in rural areas, Chances has proposed a collaborative initiative with Holland College. This initiative would offer online training opportunities for child care workers in rural regions, enabling them to achieve higher wages. The proposal has been received positively, with Liberal MLA Rob Henderson expressing interest in expanding such training programs to rural communities.

Unlicensed Childcare Spaces: A Cause for Concern

Meanwhile, Highland Shores Children’s Aid, another organization in the child care sector, is experiencing a shortage of licensed spaces in foster homes and treatment facilities. This has led to the placement of youth in unlicensed spaces such as hotels and Airbnbs, raising concerns about the safety and well-being of these children, as well as the challenges faced by workers providing round-the-clock supervision. The agency is exploring options to address this issue, including the feasibility of establishing their own residential facility with specialized programming and staffing.

Education
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

