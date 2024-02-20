Prime Minister Modi Unveils New IISER Campus in Odisha, Champions Tribal Education

In a significant push towards advancing science education and underscoring the importance of educational infrastructure in tribal areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the sprawling new campus of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Berhampur, Odisha, on February 20. The inauguration, conducted via virtual mode from Jammu, marks a pivotal moment in the government's commitment to bolstering education in India, particularly in regions historically underserved in terms of educational facilities.

A Beacon of Science and Education

Spanning over 200 acres in Laudigaon, the newly inaugurated campus is not just a testament to architectural and infrastructural advancement but also a stronghold of scientific learning and research. Initiated on September 5, 2019, with a hefty investment of Rs 1582.78 crore from the Central government, the IISER Berhampur campus is envisioned to be a cradle of innovation and scientific discovery. Out of the 29 buildings planned, 15 have already been completed, utilizing a budget of Rs 263.79 crore. These buildings comprise academic blocks, hostels, and recreational facilities including a tennis court, basketball and volleyball courts, a cricket pitch, and a stadium, ensuring a well-rounded development environment for students.

Empowering Tribal Communities Through Education

During the virtual inauguration, the emphasis was placed on the transformative power of education, especially for tribal communities in the region. Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu, highlighted the government's initiatives towards providing free English medium education and accommodation in Navodaya schools to uplift tribal populations. The establishment of the IISER campus in Berhampur is a step forward in making advanced science education accessible to all, thereby paving the way for an inclusive educational landscape.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi's agenda on February 20 extended beyond the IISER campus inauguration. He laid the foundation stone for the Administrative Building at the Central University of Odisha, Koraput, with a projected cost of Rs 129 crore. This move, along with the launch of several other projects including central schools across different districts, underscores a comprehensive approach to enhancing educational infrastructure in the state.

A Future-Ready Campus for Aspiring Scientists

The IISER Berhampur campus, with its state-of-the-art facilities, is set to become a hub for aspiring scientists and researchers across the country and beyond. The institution's focus on both theoretical and practical aspects of science education, combined with its emphasis on the holistic development of students, aligns with the broader vision of creating a future-ready workforce capable of leading scientific innovation. With the campus expected to be fully operational within the next six months, the academic and research community is poised at the brink of a new era of scientific discovery and learning.

In essence, the inauguration of the IISER Berhampur campus is more than just the unveiling of a physical space. It is a symbol of hope, opportunity, and the government's unwavering commitment to education. By investing in such monumental projects, the aim is to nurture talent, foster scientific inquiry, and ultimately, contribute to the nation's progress on the global stage. As the campus gears up to welcome its first batch of students, the future of science education in India shines brighter than ever, promising to unlock endless possibilities for generations to come.