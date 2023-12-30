en English
Preserving Paradise: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Team Up

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:55 am EST
Preserving Paradise: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Team Up

The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) is taking a decisive step towards preserving the archipelago’s natural beauty. In a unique collaboration, VIWMA has teamed up with the Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp as part of their ongoing Preserving Paradise Buddies (PPB) initiative. The goal? To promote waste diversion and community involvement in environmental conservation, with a particular emphasis on the younger generation.

VIWMA’s Mission and Commitment

VIWMA is deeply committed to fostering community relationships and driving waste diversion initiatives. It’s a dedication that goes beyond the typical responsibilities of a waste management agency. The organization is not just concerned with the efficient disposal of waste; it is actively promoting sustainable practices within the local community. By doing so, VIWMA is highlighting the importance of each individual’s role in maintaining the Virgin Islands’ environmental health and beauty.

Preserving Paradise Buddies: A Unique Initiative

The PPB initiative is a novel approach designed to engage young individuals in sustainable practices. It aims to raise awareness about the impact of waste on the environment, instilling a sense of responsibility in the budding minds that participate in the program. Through PPB, VIWMA seeks to mould a future generation that is not only aware of environmental challenges but also equipped and motivated to meet them head-on.

Camp X3N: Fostering Athletic and Environmental Skills

Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp is not your average sports camp. By participating in the PPB initiative, the camp is demonstrating its commitment to VIWMA’s mission. The result? An enriching program that develops not only athletic skills but also a sense of environmental responsibility among the participants. The partnership illustrates the power and potential of community collaborations in making significant strides in environmental conservation.

As summer rolls in, the collaboration between VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp is set to make waves. It’s more than an initiative; it’s a testament to the power of community, education, and commitment in preserving paradise for generations to come.

Education
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

