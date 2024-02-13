Preserving History: Dr. Tommie Brown's Papers Receive NHPRC Grant at UTC

A significant investment in preserving history has been made at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). Special Collections has been awarded a $144,049 grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC) to process the papers of Dr. Tommie Brown, a former UTC professor, department head, and state legislator. The grant comes as Dr. Brown donated her papers to the university in March 2023.

An Investment in History

The generous grant will fund a full-time professional archivist, a student assistant, acid-free boxes, folders, and additional equipment to process and preserve Dr. Brown's papers. The collection spans about 125 feet, with materials from her time as a professor of social work at UTC and as a Democratic legislator in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

A Legacy in Social Work and Legislature

Dr. Brown's impact on UTC and the state of Tennessee is undeniable. She was a social work professor at UTC from 1971 to 1998 and a Democratic legislator in the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1992 to 2012. Notably, she founded the social work program at UTC and, in 1980, became the first Black woman to head an academic department at the university.

A Preservation Project for the Ages

The NHPRC grant will ensure that Dr. Brown's papers are preserved and made accessible for generations to come. The collection includes a wealth of information about her work in social work education and her time as a state legislator. With the help of the full-time professional archivist and student assistant, the processing of these invaluable documents will begin, making them available for research and study.

As we stand on the cusp of a new era, it's crucial to preserve the stories of those who have shaped our world. Dr. Tommie Brown's legacy serves as a testament to the power of education, determination, and public service. Thanks to the NHPRC grant, her papers will continue to inspire and inform, providing a rich resource for scholars and students alike.