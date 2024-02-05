Pre-School Registration Challenges: Parents Call for Sibling Affiliation System

In an era where both parents often work full-time, managing the logistics of raising multiple children can be a daunting task. A recent issue that has come to light is the lack of a sibling affiliation system in many pre-schools, a stark contrast to the primary school registration process that prioritizes siblings. This situation is placing a heavy burden on families, particularly those with more than one child.

The Struggle of Multiple Registrations

A parent recently shared her predicament of attempting to register her six-month-old child at the same pre-school as her elder sibling. Despite expressing interest early, she was informed that the pre-school had abolished the sibling affiliation system, leaving her scrambling to find a suitable pre-school for her now 18-month-old child.

A Financial and Logistical Nightmare

As well as the emotional impact of splitting siblings, there are practical implications. Without a sibling affiliation system, parents may have to send their children to different pre-schools. This results in increased transportation costs, as well as the logistical nightmare of managing multiple school drop-offs before commencing work.

Call for a Unified Sibling Affiliation System

With the current system, parents are left in a state of anxiety and uncertainty. The parent in question has called for the implementation of a sibling affiliation priority system in all pre-schools, akin to the one used for Primary 1 registrations in primary schools. Such a system would not only ease the financial and logistical burden on families but would also foster stronger sibling relationships, as children would attend the same school.