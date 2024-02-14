Prairie View Elementary School Receives Prestigious RAMP Designation

In a heartening development that reaffirms the power of dedicated school counseling, Prairie View Elementary School in Goshen has been bestowed with the prestigious RAMP designation by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA). The recognition, which comes as a testament to the school's unwavering commitment to delivering a high-quality counseling program, is a beacon of hope for students and educators alike.

A Triumph of Vision and Perseverance

The RAMP designation is not merely an accolade—it is a seal of approval that recognizes schools aligning their counseling programs with the stringent criteria outlined in the ASCA National Model. This framework, renowned for its data-informed approach, has been instrumental in fostering a culture of academic excellence and social-emotional well-being in schools across the nation. The model's emphasis on comprehensive, developmental, and results-driven programming has been lauded for its positive impact on student outcomes.

The Heart of the Program: A Dedicated Professional

Central to Prairie View's success is Mrs. Marge Gingerich, a staff member whose tireless efforts and unwavering dedication have been pivotal in shaping the school's counseling program. Her commitment to helping every child succeed has not gone unnoticed; ASCA specifically praised her contributions in their announcement of the RAMP designation.

A Celebration of Excellence

The recognition ceremony for Prairie View Elementary School will take place during ASCA's annual conference in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 15. The event, which promises to be a celebration of excellence and innovation in school counseling, will serve as a reminder of the transformative power of dedicated professionals and robust counseling programs.