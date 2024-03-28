PR Professionals Wins Andhra Pradesh School Education Dept's Communications Mandate

Vijayawada/Gurgaon, March 28, 2024 – In a significant development within the educational sector, PR Professionals (PRP) has been awarded the integrated communications mandate by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. This milestone achievement follows a competitive multi-agency pitch, positioning PRP at the forefront of transforming educational narratives in the state through strategic digital and media communication efforts.
Strategic Communication for Educational Transformation
At the heart of PRP's mandate are the Department of School Education's innovative initiatives aimed at revamping the educational landscape in Andhra Pradesh. These include the Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation Program (SALT), funded by the World Bank, Samagra Siksha, Mana Badi Nadu Nedu Programme, and the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Programme. Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, the Founder & Managing Director of PRP, emphasized the pivotal role of these programs in spearheading an educational revolution in the state. PRP's objective is to ensure that these transformative initiatives, which have significantly impacted lives, are communicated effectively to the public, thereby enhancing awareness and engagement.
PRP's Track Record in Education
Education has consistently been a core area of expertise for PRP, demonstrated by its successful collaboration with the Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) to expand its vision, works, and objectives among students and parents online. With a dedicated in-house digital team, PRP not only achieved its goals but also significantly increased user engagement. The firm’s portfolio extends to prestigious educational institutions such as the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Board (ICSE), IIT Roorkee, IIM Shillong, SGT University, Manav Rachna University, The Northcap University, MVN Group of Schools, and Apparel Training & Design Center (ATDC), showcasing its broad expertise and impact in the educational sector.
Expanding Horizons Beyond PR
Since its inception in 2011, PR Professionals has evolved into a leading integrated communications firm, delivering quality and excellence across various sectors. With a strong presence in India and offshore, PRP’s 150-member team shares Tiwari's vision of making a meaningful difference through public relations. Beyond its professional achievements, PRP is committed to philanthropy, actively engaging in initiatives aimed at supporting the underprivileged. This holistic approach underscores PRP's dedication to leveraging its expertise for broader societal impact.
As PRP embarks on this new venture with the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, the anticipated collaboration is set to redefine the educational narrative in the state. Through strategic communication and a deep understanding of the sector, PRP aims to bring to light the transformative educational initiatives, fostering greater awareness and positive change. This partnership marks a significant step towards enriching the educational experiences of students in Andhra Pradesh, promising a brighter future for the next generation.