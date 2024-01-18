POSTECH Selected for Korea’s Glocal University 30 Initiative

South Korea’s Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) has been chosen as a participant in the Glocal University 30 initiative. This innovative program has been launched by the Ministry of Education in a bid to bolster the development of universities located outside the nation’s capital city. The initiative is a response to the challenges posed by decreasing regional populations and shifts in industrial structures. The aim is to prevent the marginalization or even disappearance of these regions.

Government Investment in Regional Development

By 2026, the Korean government plans to provide support to 30 universities, each receiving approximately KRW 100 billion (USD 77 million) over a span of five years. POSTECH’s strategic plan within this program includes educational innovation that amalgamates local, industrial, and academic sectors. This plan also prioritizes research to stimulate growth in regional industries while staying aligned with global trends.

Creating a Hub for Global Entrepreneurship

Another key aspect of POSTECH’s strategic plan is the establishment of a Pacific Valley hub. This hub will serve as a focal point for global entrepreneurship and industry creation. The overarching goal is to evolve into a globally recognized leader in innovation and international cooperation. This transformation will not only contribute to regional prosperity but also support the development of national industries.

Additional Funding for the Initiative

As a testament to the importance of this initiative, additional funding will be provided by the Gyeongsangbuk-do province and the POSTECH Foundation. With their contribution, the total investment in this initiative will exceed KRW 400 billion (USD 308 million). This significant investment underscores the commitment to regional development and the importance of education in achieving this goal.