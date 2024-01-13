en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Portland Metro Braces for Winter Weather: Safety and Preparedness Take Center Stage

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Portland Metro Braces for Winter Weather: Safety and Preparedness Take Center Stage

As the threat of a winter storm looms over the Portland metro area, residents, particularly in Beaverton, are bracing themselves for its impact. Friday evening witnessed a flurry of activity with many locals filling their gas tanks to the brim. The consensus among drivers: stay home if at all possible. Plans for the wildcard weekend? Keep warm and indulge in some football.

Education Takes a Pause

In anticipation of the adverse weather, Portland Public Schools, along with other districts in the area, let their students off early. The unexpected break, however, has met with mixed feelings among the students. While a day off from school is always welcome, the disruption it’s caused in sports and other school events is a letdown. A basketball game was promptly canceled and rescheduled, while the Winter Formal at Ida B. Wells High School has been postponed to February 3rd, all in the name of safety.

First Responders on High Alert

While the residents are busy with their preparations, first responders at Clackamas Fire District 1 are bracing themselves for what’s to come. Anticipating increased call volumes, they are mentally preparing for the added stress, highlighting the importance of communication within their department. They also emphasize the importance of public preparedness. Their advice: equip your vehicles with food, water, and chains, and stay home during severe weather conditions.

Staying Safe in the Storm

Preparations for the winter storm go beyond just stocking up on essentials. Tips for staying safe during the storm include dealing with power outages and helping vulnerable populations. Essentials such as medicine, traction devices, food, and flashlights should be on hand. The upcoming storm might bring with it cold temperatures, windy conditions, and snow accumulations, but it’s clear that the community’s response is one of preparedness and safety.

0
Education Safety Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Penn State Alumnus Mark Poblete: A Journey of Commitment and Contribution
Mark Poblete, a proud Penn State alumnus, has been as much a part of the university’s fabric as the institution has been of his life. An alumnus who has lived the Penn State journey from multiple perspectives – as a residential undergraduate student, an online graduate student, and an active participant in university organizations. Poblete’s
Penn State Alumnus Mark Poblete: A Journey of Commitment and Contribution
SeaWorld Orlando's 'Inside Look' Program Returns: A Deep Dive into Marine Conservation
7 mins ago
SeaWorld Orlando's 'Inside Look' Program Returns: A Deep Dive into Marine Conservation
Ankara Municipality Paves the Way for Future Professions and Women's Employment
7 mins ago
Ankara Municipality Paves the Way for Future Professions and Women's Employment
Penn State Alumnus Donates $800k to Establish Engineering Scholarship
2 mins ago
Penn State Alumnus Donates $800k to Establish Engineering Scholarship
Penn State Alumni Bolster School of Hospitality with Philanthropic Gifts
2 mins ago
Penn State Alumni Bolster School of Hospitality with Philanthropic Gifts
Rethinking College Choices: Public vs. Private Institutions
5 mins ago
Rethinking College Choices: Public vs. Private Institutions
Latest Headlines
World News
AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opening Ceremony: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Solidarity
25 seconds
AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opening Ceremony: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Solidarity
A Peek into Presidential Candidates' Lives: WMUR's Candidate Cafe Series
52 seconds
A Peek into Presidential Candidates' Lives: WMUR's Candidate Cafe Series
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
4 mins
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
5 mins
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
5 mins
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
6 mins
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
7 mins
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
7 mins
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
7 mins
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app