PolyU Design Celebrates 60 Years: A Tribute to Excellence and Achievement

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Design, commonly referred to as PolyU Design, is set to mark its 60th anniversary with a rich tapestry of events and activities slated for 2024. True to its legacy of creativity and innovation, the School’s anniversary celebrations are themed 'Designing Time,' embodying the fusion of time and design.

60 Years of Design Excellence

Established as a cornerstone of design education and research in Hong Kong, PolyU Design has been instrumental in nurturing creative talents over the past six decades. The School boasts of comprehensive design programs at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, gaining global recognition for its interdisciplinary pedagogy, robust research platforms, and a fervent spirit of entrepreneurship.

Outstanding Alumni Exhibition

The jubilee celebrations feature the 'One to Ten Outstanding Alumni Exhibition,' a tribute to the accomplishments of 10 illustrious alumni. This exhibition offers a glimpse of the diversity and evolution in various design fields, underlining the impact of PolyU Design's alumni and their significant achievements.

Invitation to a Grand Celebration

The grandeur of the anniversary celebrations is not limited to the school's premises but extends a warm invitation to all stakeholders to partake in these milestone events. The celebrations aim not only to reflect the school's illustrious past but also to kindle future creativity. As the School readies to unfurl its new visual identity and host a design show, a global research exhibition, and a gala event, it reasserts its commitment to excellence in design education and its profound influence on various industries.