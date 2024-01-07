en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Poll Reveals Shift in Parental Views on School Attendance Post-Pandemic

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Poll Reveals Shift in Parental Views on School Attendance Post-Pandemic

A recent poll conducted by YouGov for the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has shed light on a significant shift in parental perspectives on the necessity of daily school attendance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The survey report, which collates responses from 1,206 parents in December 2023, reveals that nearly one in three parents, or 28%, now believe that daily school is not essential for their children.

Wavering Confidence in Educational Fulfillment

In addition to this shift in perception, the poll also indicates a wavering confidence among parents regarding the fulfillment of their children’s educational needs. Overall, only 70% of parents express confidence in this regard, with the figure dropping to a concerning 61% among parents of secondary school children.

A Call for Rebuilding Trust

Andy Cook, CSJ chief executive, has underscored the urgency to repair the relationship between families and schools. Trust, he points out, has been significantly eroded for a minority of families, with the onus falling on both parents and schools to actively re-engage children with their education.

A Seven-Point Plan for Parental Involvement

In response to these findings, the CSJ has proposed a comprehensive seven-point plan aimed at enhancing parental involvement and providing robust family support. This plan advocates for five hours of extracurricular activities each week, increased investment in youth clubs and services, mental health support for families, implementing attendance mentors, reviewing the effectiveness of fines and prosecutions for school absences, and establishing a National Parental Participation Strategy.

The poll’s findings and the subsequent proposals by the CSJ underscore a significant shift in parental views on school attendance and confidence in education post-pandemic, indicating far-reaching implications for the future of education and family-school relationships.

0
Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
29 seconds ago
YouGov Poll Uncovers Parents' Concerns About Daily School Attendance
In a recent YouGov poll conducted for the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), a disconcerting trend has emerged, revealing that nearly one-third of parents believe daily school attendance is not essential for children. This sentiment, heavily influenced by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has sparked a nationwide conversation about the role and efficacy of traditional education
YouGov Poll Uncovers Parents' Concerns About Daily School Attendance
Shanghai's Pudong District: On the Path to Becoming an International Legal Hub
11 mins ago
Shanghai's Pudong District: On the Path to Becoming an International Legal Hub
Sabah Education Department Investigates Teacher Over Derogatory Remarks About Disabled Student
12 mins ago
Sabah Education Department Investigates Teacher Over Derogatory Remarks About Disabled Student
One in Three Parents Deem Daily School Attendance Non-Essential: YouGov Poll
55 seconds ago
One in Three Parents Deem Daily School Attendance Non-Essential: YouGov Poll
Harvard's Presidential Resignation: A Glimpse into the Flaws of Elite Education
5 mins ago
Harvard's Presidential Resignation: A Glimpse into the Flaws of Elite Education
Hiroshima's Plea for Peace: A Comprehensive Compilation of Peace Declarations
7 mins ago
Hiroshima's Plea for Peace: A Comprehensive Compilation of Peace Declarations
Latest Headlines
World News
Quinnen Williams: From Pro Bowl to NFL Fines
43 seconds
Quinnen Williams: From Pro Bowl to NFL Fines
Defensive Prowess in the NBA: Top Players Dominating with Blocks and Steals in the 2023-24 Season
55 seconds
Defensive Prowess in the NBA: Top Players Dominating with Blocks and Steals in the 2023-24 Season
St. Louis Blues Clinch Victory in Shootout Against Carolina Hurricanes
1 min
St. Louis Blues Clinch Victory in Shootout Against Carolina Hurricanes
Parti Warisan's Sepanggar Division to Issue Legal Notice to G57 Chairman for Defamation
1 min
Parti Warisan's Sepanggar Division to Issue Legal Notice to G57 Chairman for Defamation
Liwa International Festival: A Celebration of Emirati Culture and Motorsport
2 mins
Liwa International Festival: A Celebration of Emirati Culture and Motorsport
Thrilling Hockey Encounter Sees Nashville Predators Triumph Over Dallas Stars
2 mins
Thrilling Hockey Encounter Sees Nashville Predators Triumph Over Dallas Stars
Quinnen Williams: Pro Bowl Selection Amid Roughing Penalties
2 mins
Quinnen Williams: Pro Bowl Selection Amid Roughing Penalties
Escambia County Unveils New Precinct, Polling Location Amid Growth in Beulah Area
3 mins
Escambia County Unveils New Precinct, Polling Location Amid Growth in Beulah Area
High School Basketball Roundup: Teams Clinch Victories Amid Postponements
4 mins
High School Basketball Roundup: Teams Clinch Victories Amid Postponements
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
26 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
30 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
34 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app