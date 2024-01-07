Poll Reveals Shift in Parental Views on School Attendance Post-Pandemic

A recent poll conducted by YouGov for the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has shed light on a significant shift in parental perspectives on the necessity of daily school attendance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The survey report, which collates responses from 1,206 parents in December 2023, reveals that nearly one in three parents, or 28%, now believe that daily school is not essential for their children.

Wavering Confidence in Educational Fulfillment

In addition to this shift in perception, the poll also indicates a wavering confidence among parents regarding the fulfillment of their children’s educational needs. Overall, only 70% of parents express confidence in this regard, with the figure dropping to a concerning 61% among parents of secondary school children.

A Call for Rebuilding Trust

Andy Cook, CSJ chief executive, has underscored the urgency to repair the relationship between families and schools. Trust, he points out, has been significantly eroded for a minority of families, with the onus falling on both parents and schools to actively re-engage children with their education.

A Seven-Point Plan for Parental Involvement

In response to these findings, the CSJ has proposed a comprehensive seven-point plan aimed at enhancing parental involvement and providing robust family support. This plan advocates for five hours of extracurricular activities each week, increased investment in youth clubs and services, mental health support for families, implementing attendance mentors, reviewing the effectiveness of fines and prosecutions for school absences, and establishing a National Parental Participation Strategy.

The poll’s findings and the subsequent proposals by the CSJ underscore a significant shift in parental views on school attendance and confidence in education post-pandemic, indicating far-reaching implications for the future of education and family-school relationships.