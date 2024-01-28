Police Stress Traffic Safety as Schools Reopen

The onset of the 2024 school year in New Zealand has brought with it a familiar wave of activities, school buses, and children's chatter echoing in school zones. Amid this flurry of activity, the New Zealand Police are underscoring the significance of road safety discussions between parents and their children.

Emphasizing the Need for Safety

Children's behavior, often unpredictable, coupled with heightened risks around school zones, has prompted police to encourage parents to instill in their children the importance of looking both ways before crossing the street and utilizing marked crossings. The National Road Policing Centre's director, Steve Greally, has spotlighted the criticality of these safety tips in preventing accidents involving the young ones.

Drivers' Role in Ensuring Safety

While the focus is on educating children, Greally has also reminded drivers of their role in ensuring children's safety. He reiterated the importance of adhering to the 20km/h speed limit when passing stationary school buses and the 30km/h limit in school zones. The role of adults in road safety is as crucial as the children's awareness.

Cycling Advocates' Concern

As police and schools strive to secure children's safety, cycling advocates are pushing for safer conditions for children who bike to school. This concern has grown, especially after the Minister of Transport's advice to councils to cease blanket speed reduction efforts, raising questions about the safety of children on bikes.