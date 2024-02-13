PM Rozgar Mela: A New Chapter Begins for Over 1 Lakh Job Seekers in Tripura

February 13, 2024, marked a significant day for the job market in Tripura, as the Central Government's 'Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Mela' made an impactful stride towards its goal of providing employment to 10 lakh people. With Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, over 1 lakh job seekers received their appointment letters, signaling a new chapter in their lives.

A Melting Pot of Opportunities

The Rozgar Mela transcended the boundaries of traditional job fairs, offering positions across various Central Government Departments and State Governments. Ministries such as Railways, Health, and Defence opened their doors to the newly inducted recruits. By prioritizing transparency and efficiency, this initiative aimed to paint a promising portrait of equal opportunities and skill development.

Empowerment Through Knowledge

Understanding the importance of continuous learning, the Central Government ensured that the recruits would have access to a plethora of training resources. Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module boasting over 880 e-learning courses, stands ready to equip them with the skills necessary for their professional growth.

Women's Empowerment Takes Center Stage

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik, played a pivotal role in the event, distributing appointment letters to numerous job seekers in Agartala, Tripura. Alongside Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, she attended the inauguration of the National Skill Training Institute for women in Anandanagar, Agartala.

This modern facility is expected to provide women with better opportunities, empowering them to carve out their own paths in a rapidly evolving job market. As the Central Government continues to invest in the future of its citizens, the echoes of the Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Mela serve as a testament to the power of employment in transforming lives.