Education

Planetary Society: A Year in Review and a Significant Discovery

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Planetary Society: A Year in Review and a Significant Discovery

In a year marked by scientific advancements and celestial breakthroughs, The Planetary Society has been at the forefront, championing research, exploration, and community engagement. Its citizen-funded spacecraft successfully demonstrated solar sailing for CubeSats, and its membership programs have enlightened explorers of all ages.

Engaging Citizens in Space Exploration

The Society has been diligent in its mission to empower global citizens to advance space science and exploration. It has enriched the scientific community and the public with regular updates and tools, helping them learn, share, and advocate for space exploration. Furthermore, the Society has been offering volunteering opportunities for those ardent about supporting space advocacy and eager to contribute to the society’s three core enterprises: Explore Worlds, Find Life, and Defend Earth.

Planetary Society Funding

Donations have played a pivotal role in the Society’s strides and are directed to the overall fund or a specific enterprise. The Society emphasizes the importance of knowing the cosmos and our place within it, and encourages people to contribute to the furtherance of this knowledge.

Significant Discovery in the Search for Extraterrestrial Life

An episode of Planetary Radio aired on January 03, 2024, featured a significant finding: the detection of phosphorus in the oceans of Saturn’s moon Enceladus. Lead scientist at the Southwest Research Institute, Chris Glein, joined the show to discuss its implications for the search for extraterrestrial life. This marks the first time phosphorus, a key ingredient for life, has been found in an ocean off of Earth. The Society has invited its audience to subscribe to their podcast for the latest space discoveries and insights into our universe.

Education Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

