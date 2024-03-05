P.L. Dharma Appointed as Mangalore University's 10th Vice-Chancellor, Brings 34 Years of Experience

On Tuesday, Mangaluru witnessed a significant academic milestone as P.L. Dharma, a seasoned educator from the Political Science Department, was officially inaugurated as the 10th Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University. Bringing an impressive 34 years of teaching experience and a rich background in research and academic administration, Dharma's appointment marks a new chapter for the institution.

Path to Leadership

Dharma's journey to the Vice-Chancellorship is a testament to his dedication to academia and research. With a doctorate from Karnatak University Dharwad and a career spanning over three decades at Mangalore University, he has worn multiple hats – from Director (Student Welfare) and Registrar (Evaluation) to Dean of Faculty of Arts and Chairman of Department of Political Science. He is not only a respected teacher but also an accomplished researcher, with 33 research publications to his name and a significant role in guiding PhD scholars. Moreover, Dharma's expertise has been recognized by prestigious bodies like the Union Public Service Commission and Karnataka Public Service Commission, where he has served as an examiner.

Transition and Expectations

The Vice-Chancellor's post became vacant after P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya's term concluded in June 2023. In the interim, Jayaraj Amin from the Faculty of Arts stepped in as acting Vice-Chancellor, maintaining the university's momentum until a permanent appointment could be made. The selection of Dharma followed a meticulous process involving a search committee appointed by the State government, which ultimately led to a formal notification of his appointment by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. This transition not only underscores the importance of leadership in higher education but also sets a precedent for the role of academic experience in governance.

Looking Ahead

As Mangalore University embarks on this new phase under Dharma's leadership, the academic community is abuzz with anticipation. His extensive experience in teaching, research, and administration is expected to drive the university towards new heights of excellence and innovation. With a focus on enriching student welfare, enhancing research capabilities, and fostering a vibrant academic environment, Dharma's tenure is poised to shape the future of education at Mangalore University. Stakeholders from across the academic spectrum are keenly watching, hopeful that this new chapter will bring transformative changes and reinforce the university's standing in the national and international educational landscape.

Indeed, the appointment of P.L. Dharma as Vice-Chancellor is not just a new beginning for Mangalore University; it is a beacon of hope for the broader academic community, signaling a commitment to excellence, leadership, and continuous improvement. As the university navigates the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, Dharma's vision and experience will undoubtedly be pivotal in steering it towards a brighter future.