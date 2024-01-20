Pittsburgh Pirates Celebrate Achievements of Dominican Academy Graduates

On a day of celebration and achievement, the Pittsburgh Pirates honored the graduates of their Dominican Academy, underscoring their dedication to holistic player development. The event, located in the heart of the Dominican Republic, paid tribute to a group of graduates that extended beyond the baseball diamond, featuring not only players but also dedicated staff members such as the academy's chef, housekeepers, and a maintenance worker.

Advertisment

Education Beyond the Field

These individuals had all participated in the varied educational programs offered by the academy, a testament to the Pirates' commitment to fostering confidence, cultural awareness, and language skills alongside athletic prowess. Mayu Fielding, the Pirates' education coordinator, stressed the importance of encouraging students to ask questions and advocate for themselves, fostering a dialogue that extends beyond the game.

A Touch of Uniqueness

Advertisment

Adding a touch of individuality to the ceremony, each teacher was presented with a bouquet of yellow flowers from their students, a symbol of appreciation and respect. The event also showcased specially designed logos, combining images of baseball with academic motifs, encapsulating the academy's all-encompassing approach to education.

Impact Beyond Baseball

Bob Nutting, the Pirates' chairman, recognized the expansive impact of the educational program. While only a handful of academy attendees might progress to professional baseball in the United States, the majority are equipped with skills - Spanish literacy, English language proficiency, high school education, and a considerable signing bonus - that can be life-changing. He underlined this as the broader purpose of the academy, transforming lives beyond the baseball field.