Phoenix Welcomes New AIM Campus: Boosting Aviation Education & Local Economy

Phoenix Rising Investments (PRI) and the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) have inaugurated AIM's first Phoenix campus, marking a significant stride in aviation education and local economic development. Located in the AMPlify Riverpoint district, this new campus aims to offer dual-credit aviation maintenance programs in partnership with American Airlines and sustain an ongoing collaboration with South Mountain High School. AIM President Joel English emphasized the campus's strategic placement in South Mountain Village to unlock great opportunities for the area.

Advertisment

Strategic Location and Partnership Synergies

Settled just miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and South Mountain High School, the selected site for AIM's Phoenix campus leverages its proximity to key aviation and educational facilities. This strategic decision is underscored by the school's commitment to providing industry-focused training in aviation maintenance, among other trades. The partnership with South Mountain High School allows for the provision of dual-credit programs, preparing students for high-demand careers in aviation maintenance directly out of high school.

Transforming Spaces, Building Futures

Advertisment

Under the guidance of PRI, with Evolution Design and Willmeng Construction at the helm, the 80,309-square-foot former call center has been transformed into a state-of-the-art educational facility. This renovation included the addition of new classrooms, labs, and two airplane hangars, signaling a significant investment in the future of aviation education and workforce development in Phoenix. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego expressed her enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the city's focus on nurturing high-wage and high-skilled employment sectors such as aviation.

Community Impact and Industry Support

The AIM Phoenix campus's grand opening was celebrated by community leaders and industry partners, including Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Norfolk Mayor and AIM Chancellor Kenny Alexander, and representatives from American Airlines. This collaborative effort between educational institutions and the aviation industry underscores the broader commitment to sustaining the aviation sector through education and skilled workforce development. As the campus begins operations, it promises to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of aviation maintenance professionals and contributing to the economic vitality of the Phoenix area.

The establishment of AIM's Phoenix campus is not just a milestone for the institution but a beacon of opportunity for the South Mountain community and the aviation industry at large. By bridging education and industry needs, this initiative stands to enhance the skill sets of future professionals, fuel local economic growth, and reinforce Phoenix's stature as a key player in the aviation sector.