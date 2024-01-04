en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Phoenix Rising: The Rebirth of Las Vegas Buddhist Temple and Creation of Asian Cultural Center

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Phoenix Rising: The Rebirth of Las Vegas Buddhist Temple and Creation of Asian Cultural Center

The year 2024 signals a new dawn for the Las Vegas Buddhist Temple and Asian Cultural Center. A phoenix rising from the ashes of a tragic fire in October 2019, the Temple now stands ready to open its doors once again, thanks to the generosity and vision of philanthropists Mr. Newman Arndt and Mr. Johnathon Arndt.

Uniting East and West

The Arndts, having been deeply moved by the Temple’s history and its struggle for recovery, stepped in not just as donors but as underwriters. Their contributions have been instrumental in rebuilding the Temple and establishing the Asian Cultural Center, a bridge between Eastern and Western cultures. The Center, designed to foster cultural coexistence, will serve as a hub for community engagement, education, and philanthropy.

Embracing Technology and Tradition

More than just a physical reconstruction, the Arndts’ involvement has facilitated the Temple’s digital transformation. The incorporation of modern technology has enabled the Temple to share Sakyamuni Buddha’s teachings on a global scale, a testament to the timeless relevance of Dharma wisdom. This fusion of tradition and technology underscores the Temple’s commitment to adapt and evolve while preserving its core tenets.

A Hub for Community and Global Impact

The Asian Cultural Center, generously funded by the Arndts, aims to be more than just a venue for promoting Asian cultural programs. It is envisioned as a space for scholarship programs, educational collaborations with international universities, and support for non-profit initiatives globally. The Center’s mission extends beyond the local community, embodying the Buddhist philosophy of interconnectedness and compassion.

As the Las Vegas Buddhist Temple and Asian Cultural Center prepare for their grand opening, they invite the public to explore their offerings and join them in this journey of reflection, learning, and cultural exchange. The Temple and the Center are not just a testament to the resilience of a community, but a beacon of hope for a world in need of unity and understanding.

0
Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
CFP Committee's Initiatives Bolster Houston's Education System
The College Football Playoff (CFP) Committee, in collaboration with the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, is revolutionizing the lives of educators in Houston through a series of impactful initiatives. The campaign, known as ‘Houston Loves Teachers,’ has already made a significant difference for over 25,000 teachers in the city, addressing classroom needs, supporting teacher retention, and
CFP Committee's Initiatives Bolster Houston's Education System
Securing the Digital Frontier: A Guide to Becoming a Cybersecurity Engineer
12 mins ago
Securing the Digital Frontier: A Guide to Becoming a Cybersecurity Engineer
Latino Students' Conflicts Spark Community Action at Smithfield-Selma High School
13 mins ago
Latino Students' Conflicts Spark Community Action at Smithfield-Selma High School
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
3 mins ago
Beloved Educator Ron Rutz Battles Stroke, Community Rallies to Aid Recovery
India's Expansive Sanskrit Dictionary Set to Go Digital, Thanks to Deccan College and CSU Collaboration
6 mins ago
India's Expansive Sanskrit Dictionary Set to Go Digital, Thanks to Deccan College and CSU Collaboration
Cincinnati Holocaust & Humanity Center Fights Antisemitism with Free Admission
10 mins ago
Cincinnati Holocaust & Humanity Center Fights Antisemitism with Free Admission
Latest Headlines
World News
Wisconsin Football Captain Maema Njongmeta Bids Farewell, Sets Sights on 2024 NFL Draft
14 seconds
Wisconsin Football Captain Maema Njongmeta Bids Farewell, Sets Sights on 2024 NFL Draft
Pittsburg County Election Board Outlines Voter Guidelines Ahead of Special Election
29 seconds
Pittsburg County Election Board Outlines Voter Guidelines Ahead of Special Election
Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles
33 seconds
Boxer Jarrell Miller Arrested for Carjacking: A Career Marred by Legal Troubles
YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services
51 seconds
YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services
Carolina Core FC Signs Former Lafayette Goalkeeper; High Point's Coach Huss Receives Mid-Season Award
55 seconds
Carolina Core FC Signs Former Lafayette Goalkeeper; High Point's Coach Huss Receives Mid-Season Award
GTI Asset Management Commends Media Coverage of NPFL, Outlines 2024 Aspirations
58 seconds
GTI Asset Management Commends Media Coverage of NPFL, Outlines 2024 Aspirations
Oregon's Wildfire Protection Funding: A Tale of Two Proposals
2 mins
Oregon's Wildfire Protection Funding: A Tale of Two Proposals
Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options
2 mins
Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
2 mins
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app