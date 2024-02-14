Philippines Pledges to Enhance Teacher Training Amidst Dismal PISA Scores

Amidst growing concerns over the dismal PISA scores of Filipino students, the National Educators Academy of the Philippines (NEAP) has pledged to enhance its teacher training programs. This commitment comes in the wake of a Senate hearing, where Dr. Portia Padilla emphasized the urgent need to address both basic and higher education issues to boost academic performance.

Advertisment

The PISA Dilemma and Malaysia's Decline

The recent PISA 2022 results have sent shockwaves across the region, with Malaysia recording the most significant drop in scores. A decrease of 6.26 points from 2018 to 2022 indicates a regression in education quality, attributed to political interference and inconsistent policies. Critics are pointing fingers at the Dual Language Programme and teacher proficiency in English as potential triggers for this decline.

A Call for Less Political Interference

Advertisment

As the dust settles on the latest PISA scores, calls for less political interference and a focus on teacher quality and curriculum improvement have grown louder. The education sector is demanding attention, and the need to update the education blueprint to address current and future global trends is more critical than ever.

The Philippine Promise: Improving Teacher Training Programs

In the Philippines, the House Committee on Basic Education and Culture conducted a thorough inquiry into the administration of school-based teacher training programs by NEAP. Addressing dissatisfaction among teachers and the poor performance of young Filipino learners in national and international assessments, NEAP Director Jennifer Lopez confirmed that the academy plans to deploy quality trainers to lead its programs and ensure adequate training for public school teachers.

Advertisment

Expressing hope for better scores in the 2025 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), Pasig City Rep. Roman Romulo, the committee chairman, said, "We are optimistic that with these improvements, our educators will be better equipped to guide our students towards academic success."

The situation presents an opportunity for the Philippines and Malaysia to reevaluate their educational approaches, focusing on teacher training and curriculum development to address the declining PISA scores. As the world evolves, so must our education systems to nurture the next generation of leaders and thinkers.

For now, the story remains one of dismal scores and a call for change. But in the not-so-distant future, it could very well transform into a tale of resilience, human endurance, and hope.