Philippines House Passes Bills to Elevate Higher Education Standards and Update Teacher Professionalization

The House of Representatives has made significant strides in enhancing the quality of education in the Philippines by passing two critical bills aimed at improving the landscape of higher education and updating the Philippine Teachers Professionalization Act. This move is poised to revolutionize the educational sector by setting high standards for academic institutions and professionalizing teaching standards.
Strengthening Higher Education Institutions
On May 9, 2023, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed House Bill 9982, which seeks to bolster the foundation and functionality of both public and private higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country. The bill, now awaiting Senate review, articulates the government's supervisory and regulatory functions over HEIs and emphasizes the revitalization of academic freedom. It establishes stringent criteria for the creation of HEIs and mandates minimum course requirements, aiming to incentivize excellence in education. Moreover, the legislation stipulates that all HEIs must receive prior authorization from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) for the offering of any undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degree programs, ensuring a standardized quality of education across the board.
Enhancing Teacher Professionalization
Concurrently, the House approved House Bill 9979, which amends the existing Philippine Teachers Professionalization Act of 1994. This amendment is designed to update and refine the qualifications for taking the teachers licensure examinations and introduces a refresher course for applicants who have not succeeded in past attempts. Importantly, the bill also broadens the nomination pool for the Board of Professional Teachers to include more stakeholders, such as the Department of Education, accredited associations of school teachers and administrators, the Commission on Education, and the Technological Education and Skills Development Authority. This expansion aims to foster a more inclusive and diversified approach to teacher professionalization and education governance.
Implications for the Future of Philippine Education
The passage of these bills signifies a landmark effort by the Philippine government to elevate the standards of higher education and professionalize teaching in the country. By setting rigorous criteria for HEIs and updating the framework for teacher licensure, these legislative measures are expected to enhance the quality of education and academic freedom, thereby nurturing a more competitive and skilled workforce. As these bills move to the Senate for further action, the educational community and stakeholders await the positive changes these reforms are anticipated to bring to the Philippine educational system.