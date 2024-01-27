Philippines' Department of Education Shifts Administrative Tasks from Teachers: A Step Towards Better Education?

In a significant policy shift, the Department of Education (DepEd) of the Philippines has issued Department Order No. 002, a directive aimed at unloading public school teachers from administrative tasks that don't contribute directly to their primary role: teaching. The order, which has been greeted with both applause and critique, is set to redefine the responsibilities of full-time teachers in public elementary and high schools across the country.

Relief from Administrative Tasks

Department Order No. 002 carefully outlines the types of administrative duties to be taken off the teachers' plates. These include personnel administration, custodianship of property, general administrative support, and financial and program management tasks. By redirecting these duties elsewhere, the DepEd aims to create an environment where teachers can focus solely on classroom teaching, thereby improving the overall quality of education.

Transition and Implementation

To ensure a smooth transition, the order empowers schools to hire temporary staff to shoulder these duties, with the necessary funding sourced from the schools' maintenance and operating expenses. Additionally, innovative strategies such as clustering schools with insufficient non-teaching staff and transferring administrative tasks from teachers to school heads have been proposed to manage the shift effectively.

Mixed Reactions to the New Order

The new policy has set off a flurry of reactions from various teachers' groups. While some herald it as a progressive step, others are advocating for the recruitment of more support personnel and a lift on the cap of service credits earned by teachers for extra work outside regular hours. Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, who announced the policy during her second Basic Education Report, emphasized the policy's potential to enable teachers to teach better and students to learn more effectively. However, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) welcomed the move but also voiced concerns over the allocation of administrative staff positions as insufficient.