Philippine House Unanimously Passes Bill Boosting Academic Recovery in Key Subjects

The Philippine House of Representatives has taken a significant step towards addressing educational setbacks by unanimously approving House Bill 8210, dubbed the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning Program Act. This landmark legislation aims to bridge the learning competency gap evident among students in basic education, focusing on essential subjects such as language, mathematics, and science.

Advertisment

Addressing Learning Loss

Recognizing the urgent need to mitigate learning losses, House Bill 8210 establishes a comprehensive academic intervention program targeting students who have either failed or barely passed their examinations. The initiative is particularly concerned with students exhibiting marginal mastery in the Most Essential Learning Competencies. By facilitating remedial lessons conducted by qualified tutors, the bill seeks to ensure that learners achieve proficiency in critical academic areas.

Expanding Educational Access

Advertisment

Under the proposed Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning Program, tutoring sessions can be held after school hours, on weekends, and during semestral breaks, accommodating the diverse schedules and religious observances of students. The legislation promotes a flexible learning approach, allowing for face-to-face, online, or blended tutoring methods. Furthermore, it mandates public telecommunications entities to offer free access to all Department of Education learning platforms, significantly enhancing the accessibility of educational resources.

Support for Tutors and Learners

The bill not only focuses on students but also provides support for tutors. It outlines provisions for appropriate training and seminars to equip tutors with the necessary skills for effective teaching. Additionally, tertiary level students who participate as tutors for two semesters will fulfill their literacy training service requirement under the National Service Training Program. This symbiotic relationship benefits both learners and tutors, fostering an environment of mutual growth and learning.

By passing House Bill 8210, the Philippine House of Representatives demonstrates a strong commitment to educational reform and recovery. The initiative reflects a concerted effort to address the academic challenges faced by learners, particularly in the wake of disruptions caused by global events. As the bill moves to the Senate for further action, its potential to significantly impact the educational landscape in the Philippines is undeniable, promising a brighter future for students struggling to meet essential learning competencies.