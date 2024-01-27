Philip Aroko Foundation: Fighting Poverty through Education in Kasupil

The Philip Aroko Foundation, a champion in the fight against poverty in the Kasupil constituency, has put education at the forefront of its cause. Recognizing education as a powerful tool for societal transformation, the foundation is steadfastly dedicated to supporting vulnerable and needy children in their educational journey.

Investing in Education to Fight Poverty

Helmed by CEO Philip Aroko, the foundation firmly believes in the strategic importance of focusing on education as a long-term solution for poverty eradication. Aroko's vision is one where the children aided by the foundation's programs return post-education, equipped with the skills and knowledge to contribute positively to the development and transformation of the Kasupil constituency.

Active Collaboration and Fundraising

The foundation is not a solitary player in this mission. It actively collaborates with various partners and is engaged in vigorous fundraising efforts. The funds raised are instrumental in sustaining the foundation's educational support programs, which are tailored to assist learners from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Impacting Lives, One Bursary at a Time

As an illustration of its commitment, the foundation recently disbursed over Sh1 million to support 246 Form One students. With individual bursary support ranging from Sh5000 to Sh24,000, this move is a clear testament to the foundation's active role in supporting education in the Kasupil constituency. In addition to this, the foundation prioritizes public participation and development projects that have a direct impact on the residents.