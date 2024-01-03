en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Philadelphia Teens Paint Shoes for Africa Trip Fundraiser

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Philadelphia Teens Paint Shoes for Africa Trip Fundraiser

Philadelphia’s budding artists took center stage recently, including a 13-year-old named Ibrahim Smith, participating in an event that uniquely combined creativity and philanthropy. The teenagers painted shoes as part of a fundraiser for their upcoming summer trip to Africa. This event was a component of the KB Foundation Leadership Education Abroad Program (LEAP), a platform that provides opportunities for young talents to broaden their horizons through cultural experiences.

A Canvas of Opportunity

The fundraiser took place at the Guerin Recreation Center, where the boys transformed ordinary pairs of shoes into personal works of art. This initiative was made possible through a collaboration with Lapstone + Hammer, which provided the shoes that served as canvases for the participants’ artistry. The painted shoes will be auctioned off to raise funds required for the trip, including expenses related to passports, visas, and vaccinations.

Braden Mann Lends a Hand

A notable participant in the event was Braden Mann, the punter for the Philadelphia Eagles. Mann, who painted his pair of shoes through the team’s My Cause My Cleats program, added a dash of celebrity to the proceedings. His involvement underscored the significance of the event and amplified its reach. The auction of these uniquely designed shoes will be hosted by Stadium Custom Kicks.

More than Just Shoes

For some of the boys, the shoes they painted weren’t merely objects for auction. Numerous participants, including Smith, chose to keep their creations as mementos. Smith dedicated his shoe design to his father, spelling out the acronym ‘MEAN IT’ with the names of his siblings. This act of personal expression speaks volumes about the event’s impact, serving not only as a creative outlet but also as a means to facilitate an educational and cultural experience.

The fundraiser is a testament to how creativity and community can come together to create opportunities for education and cultural exchange. It is a reflection of the LEAP program’s mission to provide transformative experiences for young people, encouraging them to explore beyond their immediate surroundings. This initiative has set the stage for their upcoming trip to Africa, a journey that promises to be as enlightening as it is exciting.

0
Africa Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Triathlon Zimbabwe Gears Up for Action-Packed Season

By Salman Khan

Liberian President Weah Enforces Financial Constraints Amid Economic Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Everton Mlalazi's Hymnal Night: A Celestial End to the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Premier League: West Ham vs Brighton Ends in a Goalless Draw Amid Missing Key Players

By Salman Khan

Exelixis CEO to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conf ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
Exelixis CEO to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conf ...
heart comment 0
‘Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African’: A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant’s Influence in Africa

By Rafia Tasleem

'Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African': A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant's Influence in Africa
African Creators Academy Summit: A New Era of Collaboration and Innovation

By BNN Correspondents

African Creators Academy Summit: A New Era of Collaboration and Innovation
Maersk Pauses Shipping in Red Sea Following Militant Attack

By Hadeel Hashem

Maersk Pauses Shipping in Red Sea Following Militant Attack
President Chakwera Addresses Malawi’s 2023 Challenges in New Year’s Speech

By Saboor Bayat

President Chakwera Addresses Malawi's 2023 Challenges in New Year's Speech
Latest Headlines
World News
The Body Shop Breaks New Ground with 100% Vegan Product Formulations
24 seconds
The Body Shop Breaks New Ground with 100% Vegan Product Formulations
Miami's Ryder Trauma Center: A Frontline against America's Gun Violence
28 seconds
Miami's Ryder Trauma Center: A Frontline against America's Gun Violence
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
53 seconds
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
1 min
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
1 min
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
1 min
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
1 min
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees
1 min
North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures
1 min
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
32 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app