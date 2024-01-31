PhD Not a Prerequisite for School Head Positions, Confirms Zimbabwean Government

In a recent development, the Government of Zimbabwe has officially clarified that a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree is not a mandatory requirement for school head positions. This statement comes in response to confusion and controversy that arose from remarks made by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerai Moyo.

Misinterpretation of Minister's Comments

During a meeting in Bulawayo, Minister Moyo had emphasized the importance of continued educational advancement for teachers and heads. He suggested that those with diplomas should aim for degrees, and those with master's degrees should consider pursuing PhDs. This comment was misinterpreted, leading to a widespread belief that obtaining a PhD was a prerequisite for becoming a school head.

Clarification on Educational Requirements

However, Minister Moyo has now clarified that his comments were merely suggestions and not new directives. Recounting the past educational requirements, he noted that qualifications for teachers have increased over time. There was a time when it was possible to teach with a Standard 6 education, after which a Junior Certificate (ZJC) became necessary. With the progression of time, the criteria have become increasingly stringent.

No Changes to Existing Qualification Requirements

While Minister Moyo encourages further education and professional advancement, he confirmed that there have been no changes to the existing qualification requirements for school heads. Hence, teachers aspiring to become school heads need not worry about the mandate of a PhD degree.

The clarification by the government ensures that the focus remains on the quality of education imparted by the teachers, rather than the number of degrees held by them. It reiterates the importance of practical teaching skills, experience, and a deep understanding of student needs over theoretical qualifications.