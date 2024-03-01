PHCC Educational Foundation Boosts Future Trades with $132,000 in Scholarships for 2024

This year, the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors-National Association (PHCC) Educational Foundation is set to empower the next generation of tradespeople by offering 55 scholarships, totaling $132,000. These scholarships are available to individuals pursuing careers in plumbing and HVACR, whether they are apprentices, trade school or community college students, or university students in related majors. With the addition of two new awards, the foundation is broadening its support to include veterans and Hispanic and Latino applicants, reflecting a commitment to diversity and inclusion within the trades.

Expanding Opportunities with New Scholarships

The foundation introduces two significant scholarships in 2024. The Gil Meyerowitz Memorial Scholarship, funded by a portion of Gil Meyerowitz's estate, is dedicated to supporting U.S. armed forces veterans, reservists, or National Guard members with a $3,000 award. The Ferguson Cares HOLA Scholarships, funded by the Ferguson Cares Foundation, are set to provide four $1,500 scholarships to qualified Hispanic and Latino applicants. These additions signify the foundation's efforts to address educational and financial barriers for underrepresented groups in the plumbing and HVACR industries.

Application Process and Requirements

Prospective applicants have until May 1 to submit their applications, which must include answers to questions about their interest in the trades and career plans, along with a letter of recommendation. This recommendation can come from a PHCC member employer for apprentices, or an instructor or guidance counselor for students. Awards vary from $1,500 to $10,000, with most scholarships around the $3,000 mark, aiming to make trade education more accessible to a wider range of aspiring professionals.

Supporting a Brighter Future for the Trades

John Zink, vice president of development and communications at the foundation, emphasized the importance of these scholarships in opening opportunities for those interested in plumbing and HVAC careers. By reducing the financial burden of apprenticeship tuition or trade-related college degrees, the PHCC Educational Foundation is not only investing in the future workforce but also in the sustainability and growth of the trades industry. With the support of contractor donations and corporate sponsors, the foundation continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of plumbing and HVACR professions.

As the PHCC Educational Foundation scholarship program expands its reach and impact, the additional funding and new scholarships introduced this year mark a significant step towards fostering diversity, inclusion, and opportunity within the trades. By supporting a broader spectrum of individuals in their educational pursuits, the foundation is not only contributing to the personal growth of future tradespeople but also to the overall health and advancement of the industry.